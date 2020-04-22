Finding Broncos: Davon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4 (65th percentile)

Weight: 320 (92nd %)

Arms: 33 inches (35th %)

Hands: 9-3/4 inches (38th %)

Combine Results

40: 5.14 seconds (19th %)

Bench Press (225 lbs): 33 reps (90th %)

Vertical Jump: 29.5 inches (31st %)

Broad Jump: 102 inches (14th %)

3-Cone: 7.72 seconds (23rd %)

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Flashes dominant traits as a twist/stunt rusher

Closing burst

Over 30% of tackles were for a loss

Fires off the snap to penetrate backfield

Good interior athlete

Reads the blockers' movements & adjusts

Has a strong slap to knock blockers off-balance

Has plenty of power to stall drive-blockers

Does well taking on double teams

Can drive through anchored blockers

Footwork is very good

Cons

Traits are there but need refinement for interior pass rush

Could do better-shedding blocks

Consistently inconsistent

Body control is lacking

Balance needs to be improved

Predictable as a pass rusher

Hands must be weaponized

Add counters as a rusher

Needs to use his length better

Overview

Consistency is the name of the game and Davon Hamilton has none. If he was more consistent, he is likely garnering first-round buzz. He has that kind of upside and the splash plays for it, though.

Hamilton's biggest cons are all tied to inconsistency. Whoever drafts him better have the right coach to push him to be more consistent with his technique.

There is versatility to Hamilton's game, but plugging him as a nose tackle in an odd-man front that can slip out to 3-tech for sub packages is where he best projects. He's a great athlete for his size, so use that to your defense's advantage.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 95 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Third-Round

