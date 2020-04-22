Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Davon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4 (65th percentile) 

Weight: 320 (92nd %)

Arms: 33 inches (35th %)

Hands: 9-3/4 inches (38th %)

Combine Results

40: 5.14 seconds (19th %)

Bench Press (225 lbs): 33 reps (90th %)

Vertical Jump: 29.5 inches (31st %)

Broad Jump: 102 inches (14th %)

3-Cone: 7.72 seconds (23rd %)

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Flashes dominant traits as a twist/stunt rusher
  • Closing burst
  • Over 30% of tackles were for a loss
  • Fires off the snap to penetrate backfield
  • Good interior athlete
  • Reads the blockers' movements & adjusts
  • Has a strong slap to knock blockers off-balance
  • Has plenty of power to stall drive-blockers
  • Does well taking on double teams
  • Can drive through anchored blockers
  • Footwork is very good

Cons

  • Traits are there but need refinement for interior pass rush
  • Could do better-shedding blocks
  • Consistently inconsistent
  • Body control is lacking
  • Balance needs to be improved
  • Predictable as a pass rusher
  • Hands must be weaponized
  • Add counters as a rusher
  • Needs to use his length better

Overview

Consistency is the name of the game and Davon Hamilton has none. If he was more consistent, he is likely garnering first-round buzz. He has that kind of upside and the splash plays for it, though. 

Hamilton's biggest cons are all tied to inconsistency. Whoever drafts him better have the right coach to push him to be more consistent with his technique. 

There is versatility to Hamilton's game, but plugging him as a nose tackle in an odd-man front that can slip out to 3-tech for sub packages is where he best projects. He's a great athlete for his size, so use that to your defense's advantage.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 95 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Third-Round

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Draft

