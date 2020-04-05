Finding Broncos: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 207
Arms: 33-7/8 inches
Hands: 9-3/8 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.38 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 16 reps
Vertical Jump: 38.5 inches
Broad Jump: 131 inches
3-Cone: 6.66 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.43 seconds
Stats
Pros
- Has a tremendous combination of size & speed
- Fierce blocker
- Shows promise with fakes in his routes
- Good variation of his speed through his routes
- Leverages corners through his routes
- Will eat up a cushion quickly
- Gives defenders problems if they want to jump his routes
- Can go up & get the ball
- Great body contortion in the air
- Can climb and pluck 50/50 balls
- Can adjust to throws to bail out the QB
- Huge catch radius
- Uses every inch of his body length & leaping ability
- Can grab passes behind him
- Can challenge every area of the field with speed & leap
Cons
- Can struggle to get off press
- Has a bad history with drops
- Routes need cleaned up
- Enters breaks with a high pad level leading to sluggish movement out of breaks
- Sometimes seems to lack competitiveness
- Can get bullied by physical corners
- Takes a while to gather in & out of breaks
- Lacks urgency in play
Overview
There are plenty of areas to improve for Denzel Mims, with his hands being one of them. However, as the 2019 season went on, his hands did get better. Not only that, his route running improved and he seemed to have more consistent urgency in his play.
What stands out is Mims' ability to attack every level of the field because of the speed he offers up and his ability to contort his body and make any catch. This is a prospect that could go a lot earlier than many think because of him being viewed as a safer prospect.
Fit with Broncos
To be quite honest, if the big three receivers are gone by pick 15, Mims would make a good fall-back option. Maybe they could move down a few spots and still pick him up, but 15 doesn't seem like a major reach based on multiple conversations.
Mims' ability to attack every level of the field would bring a lot of versatility to a Broncos offense that is lacking that versatility (mainly in the receiving corps). He has good speed to challenge deep, which is something the Broncos are in desperate need of.
Grade: No. 24 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Mid-Round 1
