Finding Broncos: Grant Delpit, S, LSU | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-2 (86th percentile)
Weight: 213 (74th %)
Arms: 30-3/8 inches (11th %)
Hands: 9-1/8 inches (33rd %)
Combine Results
*Did not participate.
Stats
Pros
- Can break up passes at the catch point
- Very physical as a run defender
- Played through an ankle injury in 2019
- Forces TEs to adjust due to physical press
- Good size & length that he uses well in coverage
- Has good anticipation
- Puts body into it when making a stop
- Has good range & sideline-to-sideline speed
- Quick to fire downhill to avoid blockers
- More consistent coverage in 2018 when healthy
- Reads the QB & developing routes very well
- A physical force in the middle of the field
Cons
- Hips are not loose, leading to fluidity concerns
- Doesn’t come to balance as a tackler
- Angles are poor coming downhill
- Lacks true deep range
- Lots of missed tackles
- Reasons for missing tackles is a long list
- Not the smoothest with transitions
- Concerns about durability are there
- Bad weight on frame
Overview
Grant Delpit was once viewed as the top safety in the class but has since tumbled down some boards. His ankle injury and major tackling issues have led to that precipitous drop. He does well when playing in coverage and he never takes a play off.
There is also bad weight on Delpit's frame that teams will want to be cleaned up. With the play-making traits that he has, Delpit can end up being a really good safety in the NFL, but hammering home proper tackling technique and making him more consistent in that area is a must for NFL teams.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 36 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 2
