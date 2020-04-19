Finding Broncos: Grant Delpit, S, LSU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2 (86th percentile)

Weight: 213 (74th %)

Arms: 30-3/8 inches (11th %)

Hands: 9-1/8 inches (33rd %)

Combine Results

*Did not participate.

Stats

Pros

Can break up passes at the catch point

Very physical as a run defender

Played through an ankle injury in 2019

Forces TEs to adjust due to physical press

Good size & length that he uses well in coverage

Has good anticipation

Puts body into it when making a stop

Has good range & sideline-to-sideline speed

Quick to fire downhill to avoid blockers

More consistent coverage in 2018 when healthy

Reads the QB & developing routes very well

A physical force in the middle of the field

Cons

Hips are not loose, leading to fluidity concerns

Doesn’t come to balance as a tackler

Angles are poor coming downhill

Lacks true deep range

Lots of missed tackles

Reasons for missing tackles is a long list

Not the smoothest with transitions

Concerns about durability are there

Bad weight on frame

Overview

Grant Delpit was once viewed as the top safety in the class but has since tumbled down some boards. His ankle injury and major tackling issues have led to that precipitous drop. He does well when playing in coverage and he never takes a play off.

There is also bad weight on Delpit's frame that teams will want to be cleaned up. With the play-making traits that he has, Delpit can end up being a really good safety in the NFL, but hammering home proper tackling technique and making him more consistent in that area is a must for NFL teams.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 36 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.