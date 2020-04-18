Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-9 (19th percentile)

Weight: 209 (34th)

Arms: 29-3/4 inches (12th)

Hands: 9-1/2 inches (68th)

Combine Results

Bench Press (225 lbs): 23 reps (78th percentile)

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Good build on a compact frame
  • Willing blocker
  • Runs low
  • Stays squared to the line
  • Showed up when needed
  • Played through being banged up
  • Has good vision at second level
  • Runs solid routes
  • Finishes his runs by delivering a pop
  • Can slip by defenders
  • Showed bell-cow ability with consistent production
  • Can make tight cuts to get upfield
  • Doesn’t get cute as a runner
  • Routes have plenty of potential
  • Can sell the slip-screen

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Could be looser
  • Not much wiggle
  • The vision between the tackles & outside doesn’t match second-level 
  • Will shift down for his cuts
  • Could be more consistent as a blocker
  • Not the most explosive of runners
  • Doesn’t have stop-start engine
  • Lacks good burst around the edge
  • Not the most creative of runners

Overview

There is a lot to like about J.K. Dobbins and it has him as the No. 2 running back for many draftniks. However, there are a large number of concerns to his game that simply aren't fixable by coaching or experience. 

Dobbins doesn’t have the loose hips, or wiggle quickness to make defenders miss and create a lot of explosive plays for himself. He relies a lot on the blocking upfront, which he won't always get in the NFL. What traits that Dobbins does have could see him end up being a solid between-the-tackles runner, but he is best suited as being part of a running back by committee.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above. 

Grade: No. 81 Overall Prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (1)
Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Man, if this were a different year or if the Broncos hadn't signed Melvin Gordon, I'd be all over J.K. Dobbins to Denver.

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Broncos Targeting Blockbuster Trade-Up with Browns

Is John Elway on the brink of consummated a blockbuster draft trade?

Nick Kendell

by

CUBuffinTX

Demaryius Thomas Wants to Reunite with Broncos, Finish Career in Denver

Could the second most-prolific wide receiver in Broncos' history be reunited with the team that both drafted and cut him?

Chad Jensen

by

Wyomingite

Could Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons be Broncos' 'Curveball' Candidate Hinted at by Insider?

If Denver indeed throws the mocksters a curveball on draft day, Isaiah Simmons would make for one heck of a pitch.

Luke Patterson

by

OnTop1

Broncos' 7-Round Mock Draft Based on New Rumors | Version 5.0

The Publisher/Editor of Mile High Huddle unveils his one and only seven-round Broncos mock draft of the year.

Chad Jensen

by

OnTop1

Report: Broncos Looking to Trade Up in First Round of Draft

The Broncos could be looking to make a blockbuster trade up the round-one draft board.

Chad Jensen

by

Letswin17

Drew Lock has Convinced Dalton Risner he's the Right Guy to Lead Broncos

The Broncos are moving forward with Drew Lock as the guy at quarterback. With outside questions still swirling about Lock, Dalton Risner has no doubts.

Chad Jensen

by

Gmancan03

Broncos Insider Hints at Potential Blockbuster Draft Day Trade

Is GM John Elway looking to maneuver early on draft day?

Chad Jensen

by

Wyomingite

Rumor Mill Roundup: Latest Buzz on the Broncos' Draft Intentions

The rumors are swirling out of Dove Valley with draft rapidly approaching. Which are smoke and which are fire?

Chad Jensen

by

Wes2

A New Insider Report Makes Clear OT is Very Much on the Table for Broncos at Pick 15

The Broncos could really throw everyone a curveball and take an offensive tackle in the first round.

Chad Jensen

by

Wyomingite

Examining how Realistic a Broncos Reunion Would be for Demaryius Thomas

Fans got their hopes up when Demaryius Thomas revealed earlier this week his desire to return to the Broncos. But how realistic would a reunion be?

KeithCummings

by

Brew77