Finding Broncos: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-9 (19th percentile)

Weight: 209 (34th)

Arms: 29-3/4 inches (12th)

Hands: 9-1/2 inches (68th)

Combine Results

Bench Press (225 lbs): 23 reps (78th percentile)

Stats

Pros

Good build on a compact frame

Willing blocker

Runs low

Stays squared to the line

Showed up when needed

Played through being banged up

Has good vision at second level

Runs solid routes

Finishes his runs by delivering a pop

Can slip by defenders

Showed bell-cow ability with consistent production

Can make tight cuts to get upfield

Doesn’t get cute as a runner

Routes have plenty of potential

Can sell the slip-screen

Cons

Could be looser

Not much wiggle

The vision between the tackles & outside doesn’t match second-level

Will shift down for his cuts

Could be more consistent as a blocker

Not the most explosive of runners

Doesn’t have stop-start engine

Lacks good burst around the edge

Not the most creative of runners

Overview

There is a lot to like about J.K. Dobbins and it has him as the No. 2 running back for many draftniks. However, there are a large number of concerns to his game that simply aren't fixable by coaching or experience.

Dobbins doesn’t have the loose hips, or wiggle quickness to make defenders miss and create a lot of explosive plays for himself. He relies a lot on the blocking upfront, which he won't always get in the NFL. What traits that Dobbins does have could see him end up being a solid between-the-tackles runner, but he is best suited as being part of a running back by committee.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 81 Overall Prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

