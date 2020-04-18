Finding Broncos: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 5-foot-9 (19th percentile)
Weight: 209 (34th)
Arms: 29-3/4 inches (12th)
Hands: 9-1/2 inches (68th)
Combine Results
Bench Press (225 lbs): 23 reps (78th percentile)
Stats
Pros
- Good build on a compact frame
- Willing blocker
- Runs low
- Stays squared to the line
- Showed up when needed
- Played through being banged up
- Has good vision at second level
- Runs solid routes
- Finishes his runs by delivering a pop
- Can slip by defenders
- Showed bell-cow ability with consistent production
- Can make tight cuts to get upfield
- Doesn’t get cute as a runner
- Routes have plenty of potential
- Can sell the slip-screen
Cons
- Could be looser
- Not much wiggle
- The vision between the tackles & outside doesn’t match second-level
- Will shift down for his cuts
- Could be more consistent as a blocker
- Not the most explosive of runners
- Doesn’t have stop-start engine
- Lacks good burst around the edge
- Not the most creative of runners
Overview
There is a lot to like about J.K. Dobbins and it has him as the No. 2 running back for many draftniks. However, there are a large number of concerns to his game that simply aren't fixable by coaching or experience.
Dobbins doesn’t have the loose hips, or wiggle quickness to make defenders miss and create a lot of explosive plays for himself. He relies a lot on the blocking upfront, which he won't always get in the NFL. What traits that Dobbins does have could see him end up being a solid between-the-tackles runner, but he is best suited as being part of a running back by committee.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 81 Overall Prospect
Where he Goes: Round 2
