Finding Broncos: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 240

Arms: 32-7/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.54 seconds

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Has really good size & a great build

Has good speed

Very solid range

Can slip by moving blockers

Quick diagnosis of the play

Consistent production in career

Sees through the blockers

Very aggressive coming downhill

Plenty of coverage upside

Has pursuit speed sideline-to-sideline

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Not the most fluid of movers

Some conditioning concerns

Could do better-slipping blockers

Gets lost in his coverage responsibilities at times

Sometimes will clog the wrong running lane

Hands must be improved

Could be more aggressive to make lanes smaller

Overview

Linebackers are getting smaller in the NFL, but Jordyn Brooks has that well-built 240-pound frame while still offering up plenty of coverage upside. Nowadays, you’re looking at coverage linebackers being 230-pounds, but not Brooks.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t concerns about his weight, with conditioning being one of them, but if Brooks can his physique balanced, he has the traits to be the ideal linebacker in the NFL. He has plenty of size and power to handle the running game and the coverage quickness and smarts to be a three-down linebacker.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 91 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.