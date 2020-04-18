Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 240

Arms: 32-7/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.54 seconds

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Has really good size & a great build
  • Has good speed
  • Very solid range
  • Can slip by moving blockers
  • Quick diagnosis of the play
  • Consistent production in career
  • Sees through the blockers
  • Very aggressive coming downhill
  • Plenty of coverage upside
  • Has pursuit speed sideline-to-sideline

Cons

  • Not the most fluid of movers
  • Some conditioning concerns
  • Could do better-slipping blockers
  • Gets lost in his coverage responsibilities at times
  • Sometimes will clog the wrong running lane
  • Hands must be improved
  • Could be more aggressive to make lanes smaller

Overview

Linebackers are getting smaller in the NFL, but Jordyn Brooks has that well-built 240-pound frame while still offering up plenty of coverage upside. Nowadays, you’re looking at coverage linebackers being 230-pounds, but not Brooks. 

That doesn’t mean there aren’t concerns about his weight, with conditioning being one of them, but if Brooks can his physique balanced, he has the traits to be the ideal linebacker in the NFL. He has plenty of size and power to handle the running game and the coverage quickness and smarts to be a three-down linebacker.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 91 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

