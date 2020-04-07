Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Josh Uche, Edge, Michigan | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 245

Arms: 33-5/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

Bench Press (225 lbs): 18 reps

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Has a good build
  • Good strength & speed
  • Has pop on contact
  • Can redirect TEs in routes
  • Tremendous closing burst
  • Great footwork
  • Outstanding athlete
  • Has really good range
  • Can play edge or off-ball
  • Flashed as a blitzer through the B-gap
  • Does well dropping into coverage from the edge
  • Has multiple ways to attack as a rusher
  • Hands are fantastic
  • Very effective at the point of attack

Cons

  • Tweener prospect that doesn’t have a set position in NFL
  • Not ideal size for a full-time edge
  • Shows signs of problems in man coverage
  • Easily engulfed by size
  • At times, looked lost when farther from the line of scrimmage
  • Instincts are lacking
  • Struggles to read the blocking eyes to find a pathway

Overview

There is the question of where Josh Uche may best fit in the NFL. He has the traits for both an edge and for an off-ball linebacker, but he has major concerns to play both as well. 

A team that can move Uche around and use him in different ways, which also keeps the offense guessing, would be a great fit for him. Maximize the traits he has while minimizing his weaknesses.

Fit with Broncos

Vic Fangio likes to have players like this. Uche is the type of player the Broncos are trying to convert Justin Hollins into. However, Uche is a better prospect than Hollins, and his transition into the role in the NFL will be easier and faster. 

Just because Denver has Hollins now doesn't mean it shouldn't look into Uche as a draft prospect. However, Hollins' presence should have an impact on when the Broncos are willing to take him.

Grade: No. 58 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

