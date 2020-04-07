Finding Broncos: Josh Uche, Edge, Michigan | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 245

Arms: 33-5/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

Bench Press (225 lbs): 18 reps

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Has a good build

Good strength & speed

Has pop on contact

Can redirect TEs in routes

Tremendous closing burst

Great footwork

Outstanding athlete

Has really good range

Can play edge or off-ball

Flashed as a blitzer through the B-gap

Does well dropping into coverage from the edge

Has multiple ways to attack as a rusher

Hands are fantastic

Very effective at the point of attack

Cons

Tweener prospect that doesn’t have a set position in NFL

Not ideal size for a full-time edge

Shows signs of problems in man coverage

Easily engulfed by size

At times, looked lost when farther from the line of scrimmage

Instincts are lacking

Struggles to read the blocking eyes to find a pathway

Overview

There is the question of where Josh Uche may best fit in the NFL. He has the traits for both an edge and for an off-ball linebacker, but he has major concerns to play both as well.

A team that can move Uche around and use him in different ways, which also keeps the offense guessing, would be a great fit for him. Maximize the traits he has while minimizing his weaknesses.

Fit with Broncos

Vic Fangio likes to have players like this. Uche is the type of player the Broncos are trying to convert Justin Hollins into. However, Uche is a better prospect than Hollins, and his transition into the role in the NFL will be easier and faster.

Just because Denver has Hollins now doesn't mean it shouldn't look into Uche as a draft prospect. However, Hollins' presence should have an impact on when the Broncos are willing to take him.

Grade: No. 58 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

