Finding Broncos: Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 293

Arms: 33-1/2 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.83 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 31 inches

3-Cone: 7.37 seconds

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • The production matches the tape
  • Has good bend
  • Good athletic ability
  • Can chase down QBs
  • Has a really good spin-counter in his arsenal
  • Does a good job keeping pads low
  • Strikes upward into contact
  • Has good power
  • Uses leverage very well
  • Has good, twitchy feet
  • Very quick hands
  • Plenty of tools for added pass rush weapons

Cons

  • His frame isn’t that thick
  • Can be really late off the snap
  • Double teams shut him down
  • Stiff punches shut him down
  • Lacks the consistency snap to snap
  • High variance player
  • Easily redirected by more powerful blockers
  • Recovery isn’t that good

Overview

There is a lot of athleticism in Justin Madubuike, and he has some good tools to work with that can help him contribute right away. There will need to be time spent in the weight room to bulk him up some.

The biggest concern and work needed to get Madubuike really going in the NFL is his get-off from the snap. If he can be more consistent and quicker getting off the snap, his ability to disrupt the play in the backfield will be increased.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above. 

Grade: No. 40 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

