Finding Broncos: Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 293
Arms: 33-1/2 inches
Hands: 9 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.83 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 31 inches
3-Cone: 7.37 seconds
Stats
Pros
- The production matches the tape
- Has good bend
- Good athletic ability
- Can chase down QBs
- Has a really good spin-counter in his arsenal
- Does a good job keeping pads low
- Strikes upward into contact
- Has good power
- Uses leverage very well
- Has good, twitchy feet
- Very quick hands
- Plenty of tools for added pass rush weapons
Cons
- His frame isn’t that thick
- Can be really late off the snap
- Double teams shut him down
- Stiff punches shut him down
- Lacks the consistency snap to snap
- High variance player
- Easily redirected by more powerful blockers
- Recovery isn’t that good
Overview
There is a lot of athleticism in Justin Madubuike, and he has some good tools to work with that can help him contribute right away. There will need to be time spent in the weight room to bulk him up some.
The biggest concern and work needed to get Madubuike really going in the NFL is his get-off from the snap. If he can be more consistent and quicker getting off the snap, his ability to disrupt the play in the backfield will be increased.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 40 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 2
