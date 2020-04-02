Finding Broncos: Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 293

Arms: 33-1/2 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.83 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 31 inches

3-Cone: 7.37 seconds

Stats

Pros

The production matches the tape

Has good bend

Good athletic ability

Can chase down QBs

Has a really good spin-counter in his arsenal

Does a good job keeping pads low

Strikes upward into contact

Has good power

Uses leverage very well

Has good, twitchy feet

Very quick hands

Plenty of tools for added pass rush weapons

Cons

His frame isn’t that thick

Can be really late off the snap

Double teams shut him down

Stiff punches shut him down

Lacks the consistency snap to snap

High variance player

Easily redirected by more powerful blockers

Recovery isn’t that good

Overview

There is a lot of athleticism in Justin Madubuike, and he has some good tools to work with that can help him contribute right away. There will need to be time spent in the weight room to bulk him up some.

The biggest concern and work needed to get Madubuike really going in the NFL is his get-off from the snap. If he can be more consistent and quicker getting off the snap, his ability to disrupt the play in the backfield will be increased.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 40 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

