Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 241

Arms: 32-3/4 inches

Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.52 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 21 reps

Vertical Jump: 38 inches

Broad Jump: 129 inches

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Has clear speed on tape
  • Range is outstanding
  • Versatile LBthat can cover, defend between the tackles, outside, or blitz
  • Has instant acceleration
  • Looks like a safety in coverage with how he moves
  • Outstanding at getting through the line to make play for a loss
  • Sorts through the trash very well
  • Decisive with his attack
  • Offenses have to note his position on the field every snap
  • Very quick sideline-to-sideline
  • Deadly when not engaged
  • Closes distance quickly
  • Can handle multiple coverage responsibilities
  • Has the skills to be an enemy of dual-threat QBs

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Can struggle to get off blocks
  • Needs a little more patience when attacking the run
  • Can bite in misdirection runs & play-action badly at times
  • Angles need to be more consistent
  • Has bad balance as a tackler outside
  • Will outflow the play to the outside on occasion
  • Strength needs improved
  • Instincts can get him into trouble

Overview

Kenneth Murray is a great athlete and it is so easy to see it on tape. His range, speed, agility, and his movement skills are tremendous. He does lack strength which leads to concerns with taking on blockers, but if he can stay clean, he can cause all kinds of problems. 

In the NFL, Murray will also need to improve on his instincts which can come with a more intensive study of tape and tendencies. There is a lot to like about Murray and his concerns can all be coached up and worked on.

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos are in need of a linebacker that can bring athleticism and coverage ability to the defense. Murray would be a great complementary piece next to Alexander Johnson or Todd Davis, whichever ends up as the starter. The one concern with Murray and his fit with the Broncos is his versatility. 

While Murray is a good run defender and good in coverage, the majority of his reps came as an inside-the-box linebacker. Vic Fangio likes to have linebackers that can move out and play the slot, and that is one concern with Murray and his game overall.

Grade: No. 19 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Late Round 1

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (2)
B'wana Beast
B'wana Beast

1 above Queen. I can respect that

No. 1-2
Devonandroes1
Devonandroes1

I'd still love to see the Broncos draft him ..

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos' Post-Free Agency 7-Round Mock Draft | Version 4.0

With the Broncos' free-agent class hauled in, it's time to reveal how it impacts April's draft.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Exploring Broncos' True Cost of Trading Up into Top-10 to Land Henry Ruggs III

If the Broncos really have their heart set on Henry Ruggs III, what would it actually cost to get from pick 15 to the top-10 in the draft?

BobMorris

by

Bull75

Reacting to The Draft Network's Latest Broncos 7-Round Mock

Kyle Crabbs of the TDN just laid down his latest Broncos mock draft. Suffice to say, there were some curious selections.

Nick Kendell

by

Scottydog123

Free-Agent DL Shelby Harris Re-Signs With Broncos Amid Conflicting Reports

Two reports claim the Broncos have re-signed free-agent DL Shelby Harris, though the market's leading insider has refuted the claims.

Luke Patterson

by

Sinceiwasalilboy

Phillip Lindsay Dismisses Notion of him Seeking Trade from Broncos

Phillip Lindsay got out in front of any conspiracy theories that he wants out of Denver.

Chad Jensen

by

Chad Jensen

Shelby Harris Projects what his Role with Broncos will be With Jurrell Casey in the Fold

The Broncos re-signed Shelby Harris a week after acquiring Jurrell Casey via trade. What will Harris' role in Denver be in light of Casey's presence and Derek Wolfe's departure?

Chad Jensen

by

Thundersvictorylap

Broncos' TE Jeff Heuerman 'Highly Doubtful' to Return in 2020 per Insider

How many tight ends does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

Chad Jensen

by

Mike_d

Derek Wolfe has 'No Hard Feelings' for Broncos Despite not Receiving an Offer to Re-Sign

Derek Wolfe took a one-year deal with the Ravens after waiting in vain for months to receive an offer from the Broncos.

Luke Patterson

by

Kebby77

Melvin Gordon Reveals True Thoughts on New Challenge of Playing with Drew Lock

The Broncos added two-time Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon to help Drew Lock hit the ground running in year two. However, Gordon has never played with a young QB.

KeithCummings

by

Broncos247

Broncos' Updated 2020 Cap Space Revealed to be More Than First Thought

With the first and second wave of free agency in the books, how much cap space do the Broncos have now?

BobMorris

by

Pmanningsir1