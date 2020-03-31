Finding Broncos: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 241

Arms: 32-3/4 inches

Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.52 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 21 reps

Vertical Jump: 38 inches

Broad Jump: 129 inches

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Has clear speed on tape

Range is outstanding

Versatile LBthat can cover, defend between the tackles, outside, or blitz

Has instant acceleration

Looks like a safety in coverage with how he moves

Outstanding at getting through the line to make play for a loss

Sorts through the trash very well

Decisive with his attack

Offenses have to note his position on the field every snap

Very quick sideline-to-sideline

Deadly when not engaged

Closes distance quickly

Can handle multiple coverage responsibilities

Has the skills to be an enemy of dual-threat QBs

Cons

Can struggle to get off blocks

Needs a little more patience when attacking the run

Can bite in misdirection runs & play-action badly at times

Angles need to be more consistent

Has bad balance as a tackler outside

Will outflow the play to the outside on occasion

Strength needs improved

Instincts can get him into trouble

Overview

Kenneth Murray is a great athlete and it is so easy to see it on tape. His range, speed, agility, and his movement skills are tremendous. He does lack strength which leads to concerns with taking on blockers, but if he can stay clean, he can cause all kinds of problems.

In the NFL, Murray will also need to improve on his instincts which can come with a more intensive study of tape and tendencies. There is a lot to like about Murray and his concerns can all be coached up and worked on.

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos are in need of a linebacker that can bring athleticism and coverage ability to the defense. Murray would be a great complementary piece next to Alexander Johnson or Todd Davis, whichever ends up as the starter. The one concern with Murray and his fit with the Broncos is his versatility.

While Murray is a good run defender and good in coverage, the majority of his reps came as an inside-the-box linebacker. Vic Fangio likes to have linebackers that can move out and play the slot, and that is one concern with Murray and his game overall.

Grade: No. 19 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Late Round 1

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.