Finding Broncos: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 241
Arms: 32-3/4 inches
Hands: 9-1/2 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.52 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 21 reps
Vertical Jump: 38 inches
Broad Jump: 129 inches
Stats
Pros
- Has clear speed on tape
- Range is outstanding
- Versatile LBthat can cover, defend between the tackles, outside, or blitz
- Has instant acceleration
- Looks like a safety in coverage with how he moves
- Outstanding at getting through the line to make play for a loss
- Sorts through the trash very well
- Decisive with his attack
- Offenses have to note his position on the field every snap
- Very quick sideline-to-sideline
- Deadly when not engaged
- Closes distance quickly
- Can handle multiple coverage responsibilities
- Has the skills to be an enemy of dual-threat QBs
What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
- Can struggle to get off blocks
- Needs a little more patience when attacking the run
- Can bite in misdirection runs & play-action badly at times
- Angles need to be more consistent
- Has bad balance as a tackler outside
- Will outflow the play to the outside on occasion
- Strength needs improved
- Instincts can get him into trouble
Overview
Kenneth Murray is a great athlete and it is so easy to see it on tape. His range, speed, agility, and his movement skills are tremendous. He does lack strength which leads to concerns with taking on blockers, but if he can stay clean, he can cause all kinds of problems.
In the NFL, Murray will also need to improve on his instincts which can come with a more intensive study of tape and tendencies. There is a lot to like about Murray and his concerns can all be coached up and worked on.
Fit with Broncos
The Denver Broncos are in need of a linebacker that can bring athleticism and coverage ability to the defense. Murray would be a great complementary piece next to Alexander Johnson or Todd Davis, whichever ends up as the starter. The one concern with Murray and his fit with the Broncos is his versatility.
While Murray is a good run defender and good in coverage, the majority of his reps came as an inside-the-box linebacker. Vic Fangio likes to have linebackers that can move out and play the slot, and that is one concern with Murray and his game overall.
Grade: No. 19 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Late Round 1
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.