Finding Broncos: Lloyd Cushenberry, IOL, LSU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 312

Arms: 34-1/8 inches

Hands: 10-3/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.27 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 25 reps

Pros

Good strength throughout his body

Length is outstanding for an NFL center

Strikes first 99.9% of the time as a run blocker

Can drop his butt and shut down power rushers

Smooth and controlled when climbing to the second level

High football IQ that is constantly raved about

Hand placement is elite by NFL standards already

Strong hands to sustain blocks while driving

Uses frame to block lanes even while engaged

Strong jab to initiate contact that lands right consistently

Smooth when passing off rushers

Strong execution as a double-team blocker

Great awareness to pick up blitzes

Doesn’t lose to length rushers

Really good recovery technique

Cons

Feet can get heavy the longer the rep goes

Sometimes struggles to move bigger defenders when they anchor

Will give up positioning while recovering

Will struggle with rushers crossing him

Sometimes lets rushers get the outside shoulder and turn him

Will drive blocks into other blockers

Lunges at times to get first contact

Overview

If you want a center for the next 10-15 years, then look no further than LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry. He is very smooth with plenty of power to handle the big 330-plus pound nose tackles you can find in the NFL. There is no doubt Cushenberry is a much better fit in power/gap schemes than he is zone-blocking, but there is enough movement there to be adequate in a zone scheme.

Cushenberry can handle the majority of NFL defensive linemen with his skills, but guys like Kansas City's Chris Jones and L.A. Rams' Aaron Donald play right into his weaknesses, requiring guard help, which those rushers typically demand anyways. When it comes to 'safe'. low-risk prospects, Cushenberry fits the mold with a high floor, but his ceiling might not be as high as you’d want it to be. He is a day-one starter that, at the very least, should be the type of center that starts for a long time.

Fit with Broncos

The versatility that Cushenberry can bring to blocking schemes can fit in with the Broncos. While zone-blocking isn’t his strongest suit, he is good enough there. The power and gap concepts are really where he excels.

Getting Cushenberry working with Broncos' OL Coach Mike Munchak can do wonders for his development, as it can with just about any offensive lineman. If Denver were to land Cushenberry, it would have a solid starting five, on paper.

The word is, the Broncos can live with Patrick Morris and Austin Schlottmann competing for the center job, but Cushenberry would solve the position as a much better player.

Grade: Top-64

Where he Goes: Top-64

