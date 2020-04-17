Finding Broncos: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3 (80th percentile)

Weight: 247 (78th)

Arms: 32-3/4 inches (64th)

Hands: 10-1/4 inches (90th)

Combine Results

40: 4.66 seconds (62nd percentile)

Vertical Jump: 36 inches (73rd)

Broad Jump: 122 inches (81st)

3-Cone: 6.83 seconds (88th)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.32 seconds (44th)

Stats

Pros

Long & thick

Has special-teams traits

Experienced at every linebacker spot

A large number of total tackles were solo

Stands up blockers with upward strikes

Does well in short zone coverages

Challenges the QB to throw over him, which is tough due to his length

Reliable tackler

Has good change-of-direction ability

Aggressive coming downhill

Maniac near the line of scrimmage

Uses his length as a tackler

Brings the physical demeanor when attacking inside

Drives through the ball-carrier's chest

Has pursuit speed to chase down from behind

Uses hands & length to get off blocks

Cons

Feet are a little heavy & slow

Doesn’t have man-coverage traits

Could have better knee bend

Will bite badly on play-action

Not the most fluid of movers

Struggles when containing on the edge

Angles are inconsistent

Could be better sorting through the trash

Play recognition must improve to start in the NFL

Overview

While there are some athletic limitations with Malik Harrison and what his role in the NFL could be, he has other traits that can make up for them. He does really well reading the play and reacting to how it is developing and with solid sideline-to-sideline speed and range, he is a player blockers have to be aware of.

There is plenty of upside with Harrison in zone coverage, but asking him to take tight ends and running backs in single man-coverage is going to lead to some plays given up.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: 85th overall prospect

Where he Goes: Third-Round

