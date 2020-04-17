Finding Broncos: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-3 (80th percentile)
Weight: 247 (78th)
Arms: 32-3/4 inches (64th)
Hands: 10-1/4 inches (90th)
Combine Results
40: 4.66 seconds (62nd percentile)
Vertical Jump: 36 inches (73rd)
Broad Jump: 122 inches (81st)
3-Cone: 6.83 seconds (88th)
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.32 seconds (44th)
Stats
Pros
- Long & thick
- Has special-teams traits
- Experienced at every linebacker spot
- A large number of total tackles were solo
- Stands up blockers with upward strikes
- Does well in short zone coverages
- Challenges the QB to throw over him, which is tough due to his length
- Reliable tackler
- Has good change-of-direction ability
- Aggressive coming downhill
- Maniac near the line of scrimmage
- Uses his length as a tackler
- Brings the physical demeanor when attacking inside
- Drives through the ball-carrier's chest
- Has pursuit speed to chase down from behind
- Uses hands & length to get off blocks
Cons
- Feet are a little heavy & slow
- Doesn’t have man-coverage traits
- Could have better knee bend
- Will bite badly on play-action
- Not the most fluid of movers
- Struggles when containing on the edge
- Angles are inconsistent
- Could be better sorting through the trash
- Play recognition must improve to start in the NFL
Overview
While there are some athletic limitations with Malik Harrison and what his role in the NFL could be, he has other traits that can make up for them. He does really well reading the play and reacting to how it is developing and with solid sideline-to-sideline speed and range, he is a player blockers have to be aware of.
There is plenty of upside with Harrison in zone coverage, but asking him to take tight ends and running backs in single man-coverage is going to lead to some plays given up.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: 85th overall prospect
Where he Goes: Third-Round
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.