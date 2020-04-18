Finding Broncos: Matt Hennessy, IOL, Temple | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-4 (33rd percentile)
Weight: 307 (35 %)
Arms: 32-1/4 inches (11th %)
Hands: 10 inches (50th %)
Combine Results
40: 5.18 seconds (69th percentile)
Bench Press (225 lbs): 23 reps (36th %)
Vertical Jump: 30 inches (75th %)
Broad Jump: 110 inches (88th %)
3-Cone: 7.45 seconds (75th %)
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.6 seconds (33rd %)
Pros
- Tough as nails
- Has a powerful, accurate punch
- Has great balance
- A very good puller
- Very flexible
- Good athleticism
- Can mirror rushers very well
- Executes double teams to near perfection
- Consistent pad level in blocking
- Good posture as a pass blocker
- Sustains blocks very well & determined to do so
- Will use leverage to him
- High football IQ
Cons
- Some concerns about weight
- Not always aware for delayed blitzers
- Will open himself up for counter moves
- Struggles to move powerful two-gappers
- Length is lacking
- Can linger on initial blocks longer than desired
- Can get beat to landmarks by rangy LBs
Overview
Matt Hennessy has been rising up draft boards over the past month and a half largely due to his scheme versatility. He has the athleticism to work in zone, but the power to work as a power/gap blocker.
With a high football IQ, Hennessy should pick up a new offense quickly and be able to call the shots from the start. There will need to be a regiment for his weight, to add more weight, as well as a weight room regiment to add more power. Even with those concerns, he is a day-one starter at center.
Fit with Broncos
Denver has done work to improve its interior by signing Graham Glasgow, but they still need to add a center. Hennessy would fit in perfectly into that scheme and between Dalton Risner and Glasgow. If Mike Munchak and Chris Kuper can coach/develop Hennessy, if Risner continues ascending, and if Glasgow pans out, this could be one of the best O-line interiors the Broncos will have had in years.
Grade: No. 88 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 3
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.