Finding Broncos: Matt Hennessy, IOL, Temple | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4 (33rd percentile)

Weight: 307 (35 %)

Arms: 32-1/4 inches (11th %)

Hands: 10 inches (50th %)

Combine Results

40: 5.18 seconds (69th percentile)

Bench Press (225 lbs): 23 reps (36th %)

Vertical Jump: 30 inches (75th %)

Broad Jump: 110 inches (88th %)

3-Cone: 7.45 seconds (75th %)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.6 seconds (33rd %)

Pros

Tough as nails

Has a powerful, accurate punch

Has great balance

A very good puller

Very flexible

Good athleticism

Can mirror rushers very well

Executes double teams to near perfection

Consistent pad level in blocking

Good posture as a pass blocker

Sustains blocks very well & determined to do so

Will use leverage to him

High football IQ

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Some concerns about weight

Not always aware for delayed blitzers

Will open himself up for counter moves

Struggles to move powerful two-gappers

Length is lacking

Can linger on initial blocks longer than desired

Can get beat to landmarks by rangy LBs

Overview

Matt Hennessy has been rising up draft boards over the past month and a half largely due to his scheme versatility. He has the athleticism to work in zone, but the power to work as a power/gap blocker.

With a high football IQ, Hennessy should pick up a new offense quickly and be able to call the shots from the start. There will need to be a regiment for his weight, to add more weight, as well as a weight room regiment to add more power. Even with those concerns, he is a day-one starter at center.

Fit with Broncos

Denver has done work to improve its interior by signing Graham Glasgow, but they still need to add a center. Hennessy would fit in perfectly into that scheme and between Dalton Risner and Glasgow. If Mike Munchak and Chris Kuper can coach/develop Hennessy, if Risner continues ascending, and if Glasgow pans out, this could be one of the best O-line interiors the Broncos will have had in years.

Grade: No. 88 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.