Finding Broncos: Matt Hennessy, IOL, Temple | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4 (33rd percentile)

Weight: 307 (35 %)

Arms: 32-1/4 inches (11th %)

Hands: 10 inches (50th %)

Combine Results

40: 5.18 seconds (69th percentile)

Bench Press (225 lbs): 23 reps (36th %)

Vertical Jump: 30 inches (75th %)

Broad Jump: 110 inches (88th %)

3-Cone: 7.45 seconds (75th %)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.6 seconds (33rd %)

Pros

  • Tough as nails
  • Has a powerful, accurate punch
  • Has great balance
  • A very good puller
  • Very flexible
  • Good athleticism
  • Can mirror rushers very well
  • Executes double teams to near perfection
  • Consistent pad level in blocking
  • Good posture as a pass blocker
  • Sustains blocks very well & determined to do so
  • Will use leverage to him
  • High football IQ

Cons

  • Some concerns about weight
  • Not always aware for delayed blitzers
  • Will open himself up for counter moves
  • Struggles to move powerful two-gappers
  • Length is lacking
  • Can linger on initial blocks longer than desired
  • Can get beat to landmarks by rangy LBs

Overview

Matt Hennessy has been rising up draft boards over the past month and a half largely due to his scheme versatility. He has the athleticism to work in zone, but the power to work as a power/gap blocker. 

With a high football IQ, Hennessy should pick up a new offense quickly and be able to call the shots from the start. There will need to be a regiment for his weight, to add more weight, as well as a weight room regiment to add more power. Even with those concerns, he is a day-one starter at center.

Fit with Broncos

Denver has done work to improve its interior by signing Graham Glasgow, but they still need to add a center. Hennessy would fit in perfectly into that scheme and between Dalton Risner and Glasgow. If Mike Munchak and Chris Kuper can coach/develop Hennessy, if Risner continues ascending, and if Glasgow pans out, this could be one of the best O-line interiors the Broncos will have had in years.

Grade: No. 88 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

