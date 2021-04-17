Finding Broncos: Scouting Kentucky LB Jamin Davis
Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis, a talented prospect picking up some hype with many rumored ties to the Denver Broncos.
Measurables
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 225 pounds
Pro Day Results
- 40 Time: 4.48 seconds
- Vertical Jump: 42 inches
- Broad Jump: 132 inches
- Bench Press (225 lbs): 21 reps
Stats
Pros
- Outstanding range vertically and horizontally
- He has excellent length which helps him as a tackler
- Fights to knock the ball out
- Brings good power and pop tackles which can really stun ball-carriers
- Coverage potential is insane with his range, athletic ability, and length
- Good awareness in zone coverage, though he can still improve there
- Does alright to keep blockers off his chest with his length
- Moves just as well laterally as he does vertically
- Smooth with his transitions, but does need to keep his hips lower
- Despite his lack of experience, he made some calls on that defense
Cons
- Still putting the processor together and it shows
- Limited experience shows up when it comes to his reads
- Plays chaotically, needing direction
- When attacking outside runs, he can get stuck on blocks, which needs to be cleaned up
- Still learning the technique when it comes to taking on blocks and even his tackling
- Going to have some rough moments as he grows as a player and grows his processing
Overview
There is a lot to work with when it comes to Davis and the athleticism he brings, but the problem is, he still has to put all the pieces together. His athleticism is outstanding and it translates well into coverage, which is more important than ever for off-ball linebackers in the NFL.
The biggest area of improvement for Davis will be developing his processing and technique when it comes to his run defense. Pulling guards can easily wash him out of plays, and he can just get stuck on blocks when coming downhill. However, he is a ball of clay ready to be molded and coaches love that.
Fit with Broncos
A few years ago in Chicago, Vic Fangio took a liking to a thinner athletic coverage linebacker with issues against the run in Georgia’s Roquan Smith. Davis has a lot of similarities in build, athleticism — and even his strengths and weaknesses.
Denver needs to find someone who can help handle the tight end threats in the division, and Davis has that potential. This is a good coaching staff to get him developed and the Broncos also have the personnel around him to keep him clean against the run. That will be big boon for his early success as a run defender while the technique gets put together.
Grade: Round 2
Where he Goes: Round 1
