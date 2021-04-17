Finding Broncos: Scouting Kentucky LB Jamin Davis

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Jamin Davis and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis, a talented prospect picking up some hype with many rumored ties to the Denver Broncos.

Measurables

Height : 6-foot-4

: 6-foot-4 Weight: 225 pounds

Pro Day Results

40 Time : 4.48 seconds

: 4.48 seconds Vertical Jump : 42 inches

: 42 inches Broad Jump : 132 inches

: 132 inches Bench Press (225 lbs): 21 reps

Stats

Pros

Outstanding range vertically and horizontally

He has excellent length which helps him as a tackler

Fights to knock the ball out

Brings good power and pop tackles which can really stun ball-carriers

Coverage potential is insane with his range, athletic ability, and length

Good awareness in zone coverage, though he can still improve there

Does alright to keep blockers off his chest with his length

Moves just as well laterally as he does vertically

Smooth with his transitions, but does need to keep his hips lower

Despite his lack of experience, he made some calls on that defense

Cons

Still putting the processor together and it shows

Limited experience shows up when it comes to his reads

Plays chaotically, needing direction

When attacking outside runs, he can get stuck on blocks, which needs to be cleaned up

Still learning the technique when it comes to taking on blocks and even his tackling

Going to have some rough moments as he grows as a player and grows his processing

Overview

There is a lot to work with when it comes to Davis and the athleticism he brings, but the problem is, he still has to put all the pieces together. His athleticism is outstanding and it translates well into coverage, which is more important than ever for off-ball linebackers in the NFL.

The biggest area of improvement for Davis will be developing his processing and technique when it comes to his run defense. Pulling guards can easily wash him out of plays, and he can just get stuck on blocks when coming downhill. However, he is a ball of clay ready to be molded and coaches love that.

Fit with Broncos

A few years ago in Chicago, Vic Fangio took a liking to a thinner athletic coverage linebacker with issues against the run in Georgia’s Roquan Smith. Davis has a lot of similarities in build, athleticism — and even his strengths and weaknesses.

Denver needs to find someone who can help handle the tight end threats in the division, and Davis has that potential. This is a good coaching staff to get him developed and the Broncos also have the personnel around him to keep him clean against the run. That will be big boon for his early success as a run defender while the technique gets put together.

Grade: Round 2

Where he Goes: Round 1

