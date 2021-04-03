Finding Broncos: Scouting NDSU QB Trey Lance

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Trey Lance and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, a prospect Denver Broncos' GM George Paton traveled to scout in-person last month.

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 224 pounds

Stats

Pros

When he is on, he is on and can really make some amazing throws that are perfectly-placed

Makes smart decisions but did get away with a few bad choices due to the level of competition

Super high football IQ that coaches constantly rave over along with his work ethic

Carries himself well on the field and doesn’t let the pressure get to him

Has excellent athleticism to threaten defenses with his legs when needed

Great mechanics in his upper half with a compact throwing motion and quick release

Has a very strong arm that can make every NFL throw needed

Has the versatility to work in any kind of scheme

Is a leader of men and can rally his teammates and carry them on his back if needed

Cons

Accuracy can be hit or miss, but cleaning up his base can really help here

While NDSU runs a pro-style offense, there were a lot of simple reads, so the question of whiteboard work translating to the field is there

Still a work in progress in manipulating the pocket with movements and holding safeties with his eyes

Lack of experience is obvious

Needs to be more consistent

Overview

Lance is a high-upside quarterback that many are mistaking as a project. Is he a little raw from inexperience? Yes, but he is still a guy that should be brought in with the intention to start early his rookie season.

What issues Lance has can be worked out with time on task instead of watching on the sideline. He was the quarterback for a pro-style system in college and he really did well in that system.

There are obviously some issues about the level of competition Lance went against, but when NDSU took the field last spring, it was clear how much he elevated the team.

Fit with Broncos

Again, Lance has all the needed tools and traits to really work in any system in the NFL. For what Broncos OC Pat Shurmur wants to do on offense, Lance can come in and be a starter right away.

There would be hiccups, but with the pro concepts he ran in college, Lance translates really well to the NFL. Factoring in how bright he is, and you have a guy that can play right away. If Denver found a way to land him, he would really push Drew Lock immediately, if Lance didn't just beat him outright.

Grade: Round 1

Where he Goes: Round 1/Top-10

