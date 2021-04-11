Finding Broncos: Scouting Ohio State IOL Wyatt Davis

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Wyatt Davis and how would he fit in Denver?

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 310 pounds

Pros

Has really good power to control and push around defensive linemen

His movement skills to are not limiting on outside runs

Works best for an inside rushing attack, but can work well for a team that uses a lot of outside runs because of the movement skills

Does a good job tracking defenders when on the move and knows how to put himself into proper positioning

When dropping his anchor to stall bull rushes, he has enough power and sand in his pants

Has a good initial punch that can put him in a good position to drive home the win for the rep

Has the football IQ and willingness to learn to be successful in the NFL.

A plug-and-play guard in any scheme

Cons

His balance is off a lot and sometimes makes him easy to bully when moving

Balance when moving can be better, along with coming to a good base before initiating contact after pulling

He can play with more control and not as reckless as he does

Timing with dropping his anchor has to see major improvements as he is often late, which leads to disruptive plays for the defense

Footwork in pass sets needs to be improved, as does the overall hand technique after his initial punch

Lacks position versatility as a guard only prospect that can’t even move elsewhere in emergency situations

Overview

Being a plug-and-play guard in any scheme really boosts the value of Davis, but not having the position versatility does bring him back down a little. There are multiple elite aspects to his game, but the overall consistency snap to snap with certain issues he has can be frustrating to watch.

The good news is that what issues he has are easily coachable and even if there remain hiccups, he should be a great quality starting right guard for years to come.

Fit with Broncos

When it comes to the scheme fit, he is a natural fit into what they currently run, but the scheme versatility is an added bonus for any coaching changes that may come in the future. He would be an upgrade over their current right guard, Graham Glasgow, even where Davis is at as a prospect.

The issue is, Davis is unlikely to make it out of the first round, and the value for a guard-only prospect that isn’t an elite prospect just isn’t there. While he would be a great fit with the scheme, the draft valuation, and current personnel do make it tough to go in his direction. If he were to fall down the board some, then it would make a lot more sense for Denver.

Grade: Round 1

Where He Goes: Round 1

