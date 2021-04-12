Finding Broncos: Scouting Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Tylan Wallace and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace, whom the Denver Broncos could consider as a hedge against Tim Patrick being in a contract year.

Measurables

Height : 5-foot-11

: 5-foot-11 Weight : 193 pounds

: 193 pounds Wingspan : 73-1/2 inches

: 73-1/2 inches Arms : 32-5/8 inches

: 32-5/8 inches Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Stats

Pros

Elite-level deep threat

Excellent body control

Long speed for days

Smooth, long-strider with instant acceleration

Good hands catcher

Explosive with the ball in his hands

Nice speed variation in his routes

Good catching the ball at the high point

Trampoline size catch radius

Cons

Press coverage gives him headaches

Not a good blocker

Rounds off some of his routes

Had some drop issues early in his career

Torn ACL in 2019

Doesn't break many tackles, but can do so in space

Route tree at OSU was limited

Needs to sell double moves better with more patience

Overview

A long-strider that gets to top speed quickly, Wallace is a prototypical Z-receiver and one of the top true deep threats in this receiver class. Though some of his routes get rounded off in his breaks, he utilizes exceptional speed variation to create separation going over the middle. His outward breaking routes are tremendous, and his body control at the catch point is excellent.

Despite having a smaller frame, Wallace's longer arms make him a viable deep and high-point threat in the red zone. His large and strong hands allow him to catch and control the ball in contested catch situations and when going to the ground after making the catch.

Stronger press coverage at the NFL level is going to give Wallace problems, as his hand-fighting technique and release from the line need some work. Being a smaller receiver that lacks some physicality allows him to get bullied off the snap and there are several flashes of him being driven off of his route stem, sometimes even being forced out of bounds when lined up on the boundary.

When Wallace does separate and gets to top speed, there are very few players that can keep up. His best asset is his long speed and ability to create massive explosive plays after the catch.

Easily his worst trait is as a run blocker. He often doesn't appear interested in getting physical with his assignments and will more often than not deliver one strike and back away rather than lock-on and drive. He rarely digs out the safety at the next level, and when the play goes the opposite direction he will stop moving completely. There are a handful of nice crack blocks, but they are few and far between.

Fit with Broncos

With offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur liking to incorporate a lot of play-action shot plays with a true deep threat, Wallace could make some sense to land in Denver. However, I don't think the Broncos are going to spend a premium selection at the wide receiver position.

If Wallace was available at the top of Day 3, that would be incredibly enticing. He brings a complementary skill-set to Jerry Jeudy and could become a solid replacement for Tim Patrick (or Courtland Sutton for that matter) in the future while keeping Jeudy in the slot.

Grade: Round 2

Where he Goes: Round 3