Finding Broncos: Scouting Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Kellen Mond and how would he fit in Denver?
Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, a prospect the Denver Broncos could find attractive on Day 2 of the NFL draft. 

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Weight: 205 pounds

Stats

Pros

  • High-quality processor of the game that reads the whole field and goes through progressions with ease
  • Quick throwing motion that gets the ball out on time with some zip
  • Requisite arm strength to make every NFL throw and fit balls into tight windows
  • Good athlete that manipulates the pocket well and can make plays with his legs if need be
  • Nice touch on deep passes and he drops the ball in the bucket well
  • Quality accuracy and decision-making
  • Doesn't force throws if he doesn't have to
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond (11) warms up prior to their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium.

Cons

  • Footwork is terrible — a lot to work on here
  • Not a lot of upside as he seems to be a finished product
  • Can be late with throws, allowing defenders to recover and make plays on the ball
  • While he can make any throw, he doesn't have a lot of arm strength to drive deep and intermediate passes at a high level

Overview

If you need a high-quality backup quarterback with the ability to spot start if need be, Mond is your guy. I like the athleticism and think there is definitely something to work with here, but until that footwork cleans up, he is going to have some issues.

If he can clean those things up, he has a nice base to work with, but there isn't a lot of upside to work with. He kind of just is what he is at this point, which can be effective in a 'break glass in case of emergency' scenario. Some teams are QB-desperate, so Mond could be over-drafted.

Fit with Broncos

The Broncos are currently looking to upgrade the quarterback room, potentially as a replacement for starter Drew Lock. I don't think Mond would be a true threat to Lock, however, he could be an upgrade over Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel. 

Mond can fit in Pat Shurmur's offense well, as well.

Grade: Round 4

Where he Goes: Round 2 (late)

