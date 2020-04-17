Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4 (90th percentile)

Weight: 216 (82nd)

Arms: 34-1/8 inches (96th)

Hands: 9-1/4 inches (41st)

Combine Results

*Did not participate

Stats

snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Can cause an impact from any WR spot
  • Reliable WR 
  • Uses his frame & length very well
  • High touchdown-to-catch ratio
  • Has soft hands to go pluck the ball
  • Instincts are exceptional
  • Long-striding gliding runner
  • Can create all kinds of mismatches
  • Uses speed variation to make up for lack of speed
  • Draws a lot of defensive pass interference calls
  • Can really climb to ladder to high-point the ball
  • Natural feel for a WR
  • Late burst to separate
  • Adjustments to the ball are consistently good

Cons

  • Didn’t face the toughest of CB competition
  • Limited route tree
  • Not the most physical through his routes
  • Simple & predictable release from press
  • Lacks upper-body strength, leads to limitations as a blocker
  • Adjustments seem a little lumbered
  • Not the smoothest of WRs
  • Easy to mirror in coverage
  • Not the cleanest of breaks in his routes

Overview

Tee Higgins has NFL size with an elite catch radius, but he has some issues with his movement that are going to cause problems at the next level. He has the traits to be really good in the NFL, provided he is used in a certain role. 

Higgins' route tree is going to need a lot of work if he doesn’t want to find himself limited at the NFL level. When it is all said and done, Higgins could be that big-time receiver than ends up really falling come draft time.

Fit with Broncos

The Broncos are wanting to add complementary receivers around Courtland Sutton and Higgins isn’t exactly that. What traits that Higgins has are very similar to Sutton and even closer to Tim Patrick as a receiver, so he just doesn’t make much sense for Denver. 

Higgins isn't a speedy weapon, he isn't a great route runner, but he can go get those 50/50 balls, just like Sutton.

Grade: No. 51 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

