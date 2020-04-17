Finding Broncos: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4 (90th percentile)

Weight: 216 (82nd)

Arms: 34-1/8 inches (96th)

Hands: 9-1/4 inches (41st)

Combine Results

*Did not participate

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Can cause an impact from any WR spot

Reliable WR

Uses his frame & length very well

High touchdown-to-catch ratio

Has soft hands to go pluck the ball

Instincts are exceptional

Long-striding gliding runner

Can create all kinds of mismatches

Uses speed variation to make up for lack of speed

Draws a lot of defensive pass interference calls

Can really climb to ladder to high-point the ball

Natural feel for a WR

Late burst to separate

Adjustments to the ball are consistently good

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Didn’t face the toughest of CB competition

Limited route tree

Not the most physical through his routes

Simple & predictable release from press

Lacks upper-body strength, leads to limitations as a blocker

Adjustments seem a little lumbered

Not the smoothest of WRs

Easy to mirror in coverage

Not the cleanest of breaks in his routes

Overview

Tee Higgins has NFL size with an elite catch radius, but he has some issues with his movement that are going to cause problems at the next level. He has the traits to be really good in the NFL, provided he is used in a certain role.

Higgins' route tree is going to need a lot of work if he doesn’t want to find himself limited at the NFL level. When it is all said and done, Higgins could be that big-time receiver than ends up really falling come draft time.

Fit with Broncos

The Broncos are wanting to add complementary receivers around Courtland Sutton and Higgins isn’t exactly that. What traits that Higgins has are very similar to Sutton and even closer to Tim Patrick as a receiver, so he just doesn’t make much sense for Denver.

Higgins isn't a speedy weapon, he isn't a great route runner, but he can go get those 50/50 balls, just like Sutton.

Grade: No. 51 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.