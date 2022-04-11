Finding Broncos: Nakobe Dean | LB | Georgia

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 229 pounds

229 pounds Arms: 31-7/8 inches

31-7/8 inches Hands: 9-1/8 inches

Stats

Pros

His timing as a blitzer is great.

Dean does well to avoid blocks when working downhill.

When he does use his tackling technique, he is sound and will bring the ball carrier down.

He has great range and speed.

There is good awareness when working in coverage, especially in zone.

He has exceptional footwork in coverage and can mirror his assignment in man.

The agility and suddenness with Dean are fantastic.

He has the athleticism to match in coverage against tight ends and running backs out of the backfield.

The production matches the talent.

He isn't afraid to meet force with force.

Fluid with his redirection and can make up for false steps.

Praised for his leadership qualities on and off the field.

Will hold those around him accountable and expects the same.

Smart player with a good football IQ.

Cons

He doesn't have ideal size and could use a few extra pounds of muscle, but his frame may not have room for it.

Needs to be more consistent with his technique to wrap up and drive through

His trigger to react can be a bit too fast.

He has to improve his tempo in pursuit and to the outside.

If he meets some backs in the open field, he doesn't have the best power to stop them.

He can get caught up in traffic.

He doesn't have the best instincts when attacking.

Needs work in the film room to help his ability to diagnose plays.

He can be overly cautious against the run.

Blockers climbing to the second level that meet Dean will drive him back.

Does overpursue on the outside to open up cutback lanes.

Has some injury concerns in his past.

More physical tight ends can give him issues shrugging him off in coverage.

Overview

Dean is a standard see and chase linebacker that works so well sideline to sideline. However, he has to do better at sorting through the trash to get to the ball carrier at the NFL level. This was something he was alright with in college, but there were enough issues for it to be a bigger concern in the NFL. Something that was a strength in college isn't always one in the NFL, where the game is faster.

There is great awareness and sound instincts when working in coverage, but his size could be problematic. When handling bigger tight ends in coverage, they can use their size and strength to give him plenty of issues. Adding more muscle mass to his frame would be ideal for him to have a lasting role in the NFL.

Even with his concerns, Dean has the right traits worth betting on because of his high football IQ, sound athleticism, and leadership. In addition, he is great for the locker room and can be trusted with making the calls on the defensive side of the ball. Dean has been recovering from an injury that has seen him slide some during the draft process, but he is still a coveted prospect.

Fit with Broncos

If the Denver Broncos didn't trade for Russell Wilson, then Nakobe Dean may have been more of an option. While the ninth overall pick would have been a bit high, Denver could have explored a trade down while picking him up. Dean checks all of the boxes for the traits they look for in a linebacker. The scheme is also a good fit for Dean and could be an effective way to cover up his issues.

However, they don't pick until 64th overall, and Dean is expected to be off the board by then. So even though he has slipped down some due to the injury he is recovering from and has been unable to participate during the pre-draft process, the first round is still the expectation. Dean would be a good pick for the Broncos if he were there, but this is still a deep linebacker class, and Denver could look elsewhere.

Grade: Early Round 2

Where he Goes: Late Round 1/Early Round 2

