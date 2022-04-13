Finding Broncos: Eyioma Uwazurike | IDL | Iowa State

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-6

6-foot-6 Weight: 316 pounds

316 pounds Arms: 35-1/8 inches

35-1/8 inches Hands: 10-1/8 inches

Combine Results

Vertical Jump: 33 inches

33 inches Broad Jump: 107 inches

Stats

Pros

Has good versatility to play in multiple positions along the line and schemes.

He had plenty of experience under his belt and was a four-year starter at Iowa State.

His size and length are exceptional.

When he uses his length, he is hard to block.

Has plenty of power that form a dangerous duo with his length.

Showed improvement with his technique as the season went on.

The ability to be a finesse rusher is there, and he can switch it up instantly.

Hard to move off the point of attack when he plays with a lower pad level.

He takes advantage of the blockers movement and looks for his opening.

He has good athleticism that he uses quite well.

Some quickness is there to shoot gaps when the opportunity is there.

Hands stay active and never stop working.

Sustains control as a tackler and comes off a good base.

Hit some impressive milestones in college.

He uses his length on special teams and blocked some field goals and can bring that to the NFL.

Cons

He can play too high with his pad level.

Doesn't have much burst to get upfield.

Has to develop more bend when attacking.

Lumbered movements, especially when working laterally.

Needs to be more sudden with his attack.

Improving his hands could go a long way.

Doesn't do well shuffling laterally on outside runs.

He plays with a forward lean and needs to stay centered on his base.

Needs more control as he attacks as a pass rusher.

Hands are not efficient despite the constant work.

He has to stay square to the line as he can get sideways.

He must be more consistent in using his size to shut down running lanes.

Overview

Eyioma Uwazurike is a big defensive lineman with tremendous length and good athleticism. He didn't have the highest relative athletic score (RAS) with a 6.51, but he shows some good athletic traits on tape. While he isn't the most sudden defensive lineman, he has some quickness to his game and could improve technical aspects to take better advantage of his strengths.

The best trait of Uwazurike is his strength with his size, as it allows him to play multiple spots on the defensive line. His best spot may be as a 4i-technique, but he can play from a 0-technique to a 5-technique. He is a strong run defender, but he has potential as a pass rusher that needs to be tapped into, and the key to that is improving his technique, especially with his hands.

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos like to have versatility on their defensive line, especially if the 2021 Los Angeles Rams give an idea of what Ejiro Evero is bringing to the defense. They will use multiple defensive fronts, so having a piece like Uwazurike that can contribute from multiple techniques is valuable. However, being a defensive lineman, it may take two to three years before Uwazurike is ready to be a full-fledged starter.

There is enough to contribute as part of a rotation on the defensive line right away. However, Denver could use that final piece, and Uwazurike is a good fit for the scheme and personnel. His versatility could be such a boost for the unit, with Denver using multiple fronts this season. With having two third-round picks, and two early fourth-round picks, they should be in a position to land Uwazurike if they want him.

Grade: Middle Round 3

Where he Goes: Late Round 3/Early Round 4

