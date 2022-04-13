Skip to main content

Finding Broncos: Eyioma Uwazurike | IDL | Iowa State

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with a sleeper defensive lineman.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-6
  • Weight: 316 pounds
  • Arms: 35-1/8 inches
  • Hands: 10-1/8 inches

Combine Results

  • Vertical Jump: 33 inches
  • Broad Jump: 107 inches

Stats

Pros

  • Has good versatility to play in multiple positions along the line and schemes. 
  • He had plenty of experience under his belt and was a four-year starter at Iowa State. 
  • His size and length are exceptional.
  • When he uses his length, he is hard to block. 
  • Has plenty of power that form a dangerous duo with his length. 
  • Showed improvement with his technique as the season went on. 
  • The ability to be a finesse rusher is there, and he can switch it up instantly. 
  • Hard to move off the point of attack when he plays with a lower pad level. 
  • He takes advantage of the blockers movement and looks for his opening. 
  • He has good athleticism that he uses quite well. 
  • Some quickness is there to shoot gaps when the opportunity is there. 
  • Hands stay active and never stop working. 
  • Sustains control as a tackler and comes off a good base. 
  • Hit some impressive milestones in college. 
  • He uses his length on special teams and blocked some field goals and can bring that to the NFL. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • He can play too high with his pad level. 
  • Doesn't have much burst to get upfield. 
  • Has to develop more bend when attacking. 
  • Lumbered movements, especially when working laterally. 
  • Needs to be more sudden with his attack. 
  • Improving his hands could go a long way. 
  • Doesn't do well shuffling laterally on outside runs. 
  • He plays with a forward lean and needs to stay centered on his base. 
  • Needs more control as he attacks as a pass rusher. 
  • Hands are not efficient despite the constant work. 
  • He has to stay square to the line as he can get sideways. 
  • He must be more consistent in using his size to shut down running lanes. 

Overview

Eyioma Uwazurike is a big defensive lineman with tremendous length and good athleticism. He didn't have the highest relative athletic score (RAS) with a 6.51, but he shows some good athletic traits on tape. While he isn't the most sudden defensive lineman, he has some quickness to his game and could improve technical aspects to take better advantage of his strengths. 

The best trait of Uwazurike is his strength with his size, as it allows him to play multiple spots on the defensive line. His best spot may be as a 4i-technique, but he can play from a 0-technique to a 5-technique. He is a strong run defender, but he has potential as a pass rusher that needs to be tapped into, and the key to that is improving his technique, especially with his hands. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos like to have versatility on their defensive line, especially if the 2021 Los Angeles Rams give an idea of what Ejiro Evero is bringing to the defense. They will use multiple defensive fronts, so having a piece like Uwazurike that can contribute from multiple techniques is valuable. However, being a defensive lineman, it may take two to three years before Uwazurike is ready to be a full-fledged starter. 

There is enough to contribute as part of a rotation on the defensive line right away. However, Denver could use that final piece, and Uwazurike is a good fit for the scheme and personnel. His versatility could be such a boost for the unit, with Denver using multiple fronts this season. With having two third-round picks, and two early fourth-round picks, they should be in a position to land Uwazurike if they want him. 

Grade: Middle Round 3

Where he Goes: Late Round 3/Early Round 4

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Iowa State's defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike takes down Iowa's quarterback Spencer Petras during the third quarter in the Cy-Hawk game at Jack TRice Stadium Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Eyioma Uwazurike | IDL | Iowa State

By Erick Trickel27 seconds ago
Wilson Huddle
News

Kareem Jackson: Russell Wilson will Make a 'Couple More' Clutch-Time Plays Past Broncos' QBs Couldn't

By Keith Cummings51 minutes ago
Russell Wilson
News

David Carr Projects Russell Wilson's Stats in Year 1 as Broncos' QB

By Chad Jensen17 hours ago
Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) throws a pass against Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Josh Paschal (4) during the second quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Josh Paschal | Edge | Kentucky

By Erick Trickel18 hours ago
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) runs the ball back for a touchdown on an interception in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Richard Sherman Hypes up Broncos' CB Patrick Surtain II: 'His Tape is Teach Tape'

By Luke Patterson19 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) catches the ball in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
News

PFF Pounds Table for Broncos to Sign Enigmatic WR Antonio Brown

By Luke Patterson23 hours ago
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Channing Tindall (41) during the second half in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Channing Tindall | LB | Georgia

By Erick Trickel23 hours ago
USATSI_17444574
News

Broncos QB Brett Rypien, S P.J. Locke Ink ERFA Tenders

By Zack KelbermanApr 12, 2022
Denver Broncos tackle Cody Conway (60) and guard Quinn Meinerz (77) during rookie minicamp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Report: Broncos Waive OT Cody Conway

By Chad JensenApr 11, 2022