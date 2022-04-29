Finding Broncos: Dare Rosenthal | OT | Kentucky

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-7

6-foot-7 Weight: 290 pounds

290 pounds Arms: 33-1/2 inches

33-1/2 inches Hands: 9 inches

Combine

40 Yard Dash: 4.88 seconds

Pros

Has great length that can be weaponized.

Sticky with his blocks and hard to break free from.

Looks to finish defenders.

Can generate lower body power and roll it through his hips to his hands.

Athleticism is there.

Has good quickness to handle spin moves.

Hands stay active, jabbing at pass rushers to disrupt their attack.

Smooth with his movements.

Climbs well with good awareness and timing.

Excellent recovery athleticism.

Footwork needs work, but his feet are quick and smooth.

Plays with good coordination.

Plenty of grip strength.

Only allowed three sacks in 24 games.

Penalized three times, all false starts, in 24 starts.

Cons

Tall and plays with a high pad level.

Comes out of his set into an almost upright stance.

Was in the doghouse consistently at LSU with off-field issues and suspensions.

Attitude and maturity need to be vetted.

Footwork has to be developed.

Struggles to find his place as a run blocker.

Narrow trunk.

Doesn't seem to have the anchor to handle bull rushers.

Core strength isn't there.

Turns upper body instead of shifting position.

Strength is lacking and can struggle to bench defenders off his body.

Doesn't get enough depth in his pass sets.

Lateral agility and footwork is lacking.

Has to sync up his lower and upper body.

Only experience came at left tackle.

Overview

Dare Rosenthal has great length and plenty of tools to work with, but his technique is so out of sorts. There has to be a complete overhaul of his technique, which could be an issue. While there were many issues at LSU, one of the concerns was his ability to take coaching. If that lasts in the NFL, then it may be an issue to develop his play.

There is a high ceiling with Rosenthal that could see him be a long-term tackle in the NFL, with the potential to play either side. Teaching him to play with a lower pad level is the first step, then improving the footwork. Fixing those two aspects of his game would go a long way to improving his game.

Of course, it all depends on how teams feel about the off-field red flags. His overall stock will have to balance out those issues for teams. He is expected to be an early day-three pick, but he could go without getting drafted if he isn't cleared.

Fit with Broncos

It all will come back to what George Paton and the Broncos think of the issues he has had off the field. With having three tackles on one-year deals, Rosenthal fits as a future option needing development. The coaching also wants to be good teachers to bring the players along.

If Rosenthal takes to the coaching, they could develop him during this season and look at him for the 2023 season and beyond. The scheme fit isn't an issue, as even with his poor footwork and lateral agility, Rosenthal has some quickness and movement skills to be effective.

Denver has two early fourth-round picks and a third in the fifth round, a top-150 pick. So if Paton and the Broncos are ok with the off-field, that could be the range they look at Rosenthal.

Grade: Early Round 4

Where he Goes: Round 4/Round 5

