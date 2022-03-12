Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL draft class. We start with one of the biggest quarterback names in the class.

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-0-1/2 inches

Weight: 219 pounds

Arm Length: 31-3/4 inches

Hand Size: 9-1/2 inches

Stats

Pros

Best tools of the class with his athleticism and arm strength

Has a good build on his frame, so while smaller than ideal, he has the body to take hits

Hard to bring down in the pocket and can escape certain sacks

Reads quickly when working RPOs

Makes those 'wow' throws that are essentially perfect

Can speed up his process and throwing motion when in danger

Excellent athleticism and makes quick reads when using his legs

Has shown he can go through progressions like an NFL pro

Has strong hands with good size to hold onto the ball through fakes

He showed good poise when working in the pocket, though that faltered under pressure

His upper-body throwing mechanics are clean for the most part, but he needs to keep it consistent

No doubt NFL arm

Elite mobility and maneuverability

Checks all the boxes with his football IQ and intangibles on and off the field.

Isn't afraid of the big moments and carries himself like an NFL starter.

Shows well in reading defenses pre-snap and seeing the blitz

Communicates well pre-snap

Cons

The accuracy can be hit or miss

Needs to be consistent with his placement

There are moments of panic when protection doesn't hold up

Had a mostly forgettable game against tough competition

Needs to be quicker to hit open windows

Needs to improve on taking avoidable sacks by throwing it away

His play got worse as the season went on

Timing throws need work

Too many deep shots without the needed arch

Can be overly confident in his ability leading to bad decisions

Needs to learn to take what is there more frequently instead of pressing for the big play

Footwork is inconsistent with positioning and base as he throws

Has a bad tendency to drift in the pocket

Needs to show more trust in his blockers

Doesn't climb the pocket ideally, which strains the tackles

Doesn't always keep his eyes downfield and, at times, can be a little too quick to drop and run.

Overview

While Malik Willis had a rough second half of the season, he made strides to overcome that with a strong Senior Bowl and NFL Combine performance. He has the most tools for NFL teams to work with because of how athletic he is, and his arm is a cannon.

Teams can't coach athleticism, but they can take those tools and try to mold them. Willis is that ball of clay but he still needs to clean up some mechanical and technical issues.

The key early on with Willis will be to rely on his athleticism while improving the quarterbacking side of things. It wouldn't be surprising to see Willis take a similar path that Josh Allen took, where the Buffalo Bills relied on how dangerous a runner Allen is and developed the throwing mechanics along the way. Willis has the tools and traits to follow that path to become a good NFL starting quarterback.

To be clear, this isn't comparing Allen and Willis as prospects. It's just giving an idea of the path forward for Willis. With his mechanical and technical issues, you don't want to overwhelm him at the NFL level on the quarterback side of things, or you could see him cement some bad habits.

Fit with Broncos

Now that the Broncos have Russell Wilson, Willis isn't in the cards. If somehow he fell, he wouldn't be a bad fit, though.

With Nathaniel Hackett as the head coach, Denver has the right system to bring Willis along. On top of that, the Broncos have plenty of weapons to help him move the ball downfield and even attack deep.

But with Wilson in the fold, a premium-round quarterback simply isn't on the table anymore and Broncos fans should rejoice over that fact.

Grade: Late Round 1

Where he Goes: Early/mid Round 1

