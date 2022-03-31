Finding Broncos: Calvin Austin III | WR | Memphis

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 170 pounds

Arms: 30 inches

Hands: 9-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.32 seconds

Vertical Jump: 39 inches

Broad Jump: 135 inches

3 Cone Drill: 6.65

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.07

Stats

Pros

When Austin got a prominent role on offense, his production exploded and was consistent the last two years.

He offers up the ability to contribute as a returner.

Austin is loose in the hips, which helps when the ball is in his hands, especially as a returner.

He has good weapons to counter press coverage at the line of scrimmage.

He has excellent speed that creates problems for defenders before and after the catch.

With his speed, he doesn't get caught from behind often and can make defenders' angles obsolete.

He does an excellent job of altering speed through his routes and even with the ball in his hands.

He is a smooth runner that glides through his routes.

Austin has a high football IQ which he shows whenever the scramble drill starts.

He is tough as nails and not afraid of contract, though he doesn't have much power.

Austin has a great burst in his routes to get separation instantly.

He won't let many passes slip through his hands.

He makes excellent adjustments on passes and tracks the ball well.

Cons

Austin is a smaller receiver, and his catch radius is on the limited side.

While he is tough, he isn't hard to batter through routes and disrupt his route running.

Contested catches are not an option with Austin.

There are a good number of double catches that need to be cleaned up and work on protecting the catch point better.

There needs to be work done to improve his route running and selling fakes.

Austin is extremely easy to bring down by tacklers.

He offers up special teams value as a returner, but he has many bad habits that put the offense in a bad spot.

He is limited to working out of the slot.

Overview

Austin is a fun receiver limited to the slot, but he brings home run potential every snap he is on the field. He has explosive speed that can be hard to cover for defenses and can easily take the top off of the defense. There is also the ability to work as a returner and be a threat with his speed and how he sees the field, and he has two punt return touchdowns on 29 returns.

With Austin, he doesn't drop a pass often, with five last season on 121 targets and 16 in his career in 269 targets. He has only fumbled once in his career, but he does have three muffed punts on 29 returns and a bad habit of fielding them when he shouldn't. So with what he brings on special teams, there are things that need to be worked on as well as calculating the risk against the reward.

All in all, Austin is a speedy slot receiver that can add a tremendous explosive element to whatever team he ends up with. He can work every level of the field, as long as you are designing plays to get him the ball in space. Austin is a receiver and not just a gadget player despite his size.

Fit with Broncos

There are some similarities with K.J. Hamler, and the word going around is Hamler will be good to go by the start of the season. However, Hamler has dealt with injuries during his first two years and it is unclear how he will be coming back from this injury. Austin could be an option for Denver as competition/depth for K.J. Hamler and as a returner option.

Also, Denver could easily work Hamler and Austin on the field and create an issue of speed for defenses. They can both take the top off a defense and work underneath in space to make something happen. It is essentially telling the defense to pick their poison.

Austin also works with the scheme and what Russell Wilson likes to do on offense. The issue is with what Denver has invested in the position over the last couple of years and if they will be willing to spend another high pick on the position.

Grade: Middle Round Three

Where he Goes: Late Round 3/Early Round 4

