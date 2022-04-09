Finding Broncos: Daniel Faalele | OT | Minnesota

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-8

6-foot-8 Weight: 384 pounds

384 pounds Arms: 35-1/8 inches

35-1/8 inches Hands: 11 inches

Combine Results

Bench Reps (225 pounds): 24

Pros

His size and strength aren't common in the NFL.

Hus hands with vines for arms that can keep defenders off his frame.

Only has a few years of football experience and is on an upward climb.

He has solid mechanics, and he moves with a purpose without wasting steps.

He rolls power through his body.

Can generate driving power from a standstill.

Tremendous wingspan that is hard to get around.

He has tremendous power in his hands.

Hard to stall once he starts driving forward.

Can uses his sheer power to stall pass rush attacks.

Bull rushers will struggle to drive him back even if they get leverage on him.

He has good quickness laterally.

There are no doubts about the power in his punch to jolt defenders at the point of attack.

Nothing but praise for his football IQ, work ethic, and desire.

Cons

Faalele could do better at widening the arc against pass rushers.

He needs more patience with his hands.

He is a massive human that doesn't have great bend, which means he is open to leverage.

His climb to the second level is choppy, and he misses landmarks.

His reactive athleticism is limited.

He isn't the quickest of tackles, and sudden movement to change direction gives him issues.

While he has the ability and demeanor to finish blocks, he needs to use it more consistently.

His instincts as a blocker are lacking.

He opens the inside lane sliding too heavy on the outside.

The depth in his kick slide needs to be more consistent.

He must stay strong on the inside and better balance between the inside and outside lane in his pass sets.

Could be limited in his scheme and limited as a right tackle only.

Overview

Daniel Faalele is a massive human being that is still putting everything together to be an offensive tackle. His game has significant technical issues, and some aspects will be difficult to overcome. He has issues with his pad level and bend, and at his height, those issues can be even more drastic because of his height.

With his sheer size and strength, Faalele could have some early success. However, it won't always be pretty because of the technical issues. The faster and quicker edges will give him problems early on unless he can learn how to deal with them. As a result, Faalele is an interesting prospect, and his value is likely all over the place.

Fit with Broncos

The fit with the Broncos depends on how they view his movement skills. His climbing to the second level is clunky, and he misses landmarks, which are significant issues in an outside zone scheme. However, he has tremendous power, and they could develop those movement skills.

For an outside zone scheme, you want technicians with good movement skills. As he is right now, that isn't Faalele, but if the coaching staff thinks they can fix that and take on the developmental aspect, they could make him work, though tackles close to his size haven't had much success. However, if Denver wants him, they would likely need to move up for him as things look now.

Grade: Mid Round

Where he Goes: Early/Mid Round 2

