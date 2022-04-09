Skip to main content

Finding Broncos: Daniel Faalele | OT | Minnesota

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with a monster of a human at the tackle position.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-8
  • Weight: 384 pounds
  • Arms: 35-1/8 inches
  • Hands: 11 inches

Combine Results

  • Bench Reps (225 pounds): 24

Pros

  • His size and strength aren't common in the NFL. 
  • Hus hands with vines for arms that can keep defenders off his frame. 
  • Only has a few years of football experience and is on an upward climb. 
  • He has solid mechanics, and he moves with a purpose without wasting steps. 
  • He rolls power through his body. 
  • Can generate driving power from a standstill. 
  • Tremendous wingspan that is hard to get around. 
  • He has tremendous power in his hands. 
  • Hard to stall once he starts driving forward. 
  • Can uses his sheer power to stall pass rush attacks. 
  • Bull rushers will struggle to drive him back even if they get leverage on him. 
  • He has good quickness laterally. 
  • There are no doubts about the power in his punch to jolt defenders at the point of attack. 
  • Nothing but praise for his football IQ, work ethic, and desire. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Faalele could do better at widening the arc against pass rushers. 
  • He needs more patience with his hands. 
  • He is a massive human that doesn't have great bend, which means he is open to leverage. 
  • His climb to the second level is choppy, and he misses landmarks. 
  • His reactive athleticism is limited. 
  • He isn't the quickest of tackles, and sudden movement to change direction gives him issues. 
  • While he has the ability and demeanor to finish blocks, he needs to use it more consistently. 
  • His instincts as a blocker are lacking. 
  • He opens the inside lane sliding too heavy on the outside.
  • The depth in his kick slide needs to be more consistent. 
  • He must stay strong on the inside and better balance between the inside and outside lane in his pass sets. 
  • Could be limited in his scheme and limited as a right tackle only. 

Overview

Daniel Faalele is a massive human being that is still putting everything together to be an offensive tackle. His game has significant technical issues, and some aspects will be difficult to overcome. He has issues with his pad level and bend, and at his height, those issues can be even more drastic because of his height. 

With his sheer size and strength, Faalele could have some early success. However, it won't always be pretty because of the technical issues. The faster and quicker edges will give him problems early on unless he can learn how to deal with them. As a result, Faalele is an interesting prospect, and his value is likely all over the place. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fit with Broncos

The fit with the Broncos depends on how they view his movement skills. His climbing to the second level is clunky, and he misses landmarks, which are significant issues in an outside zone scheme. However, he has tremendous power, and they could develop those movement skills. 

For an outside zone scheme, you want technicians with good movement skills. As he is right now, that isn't Faalele, but if the coaching staff thinks they can fix that and take on the developmental aspect, they could make him work, though tackles close to his size haven't had much success. However, if Denver wants him, they would likely need to move up for him as things look now. 

Grade: Mid Round 

Where he Goes: Early/Mid Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (78) runs for a touchdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Daniel Faalele | OT | Minnesota

By Erick Trickel37 seconds ago
Pat Bowlen hoisted three Lombardi Trophies as owner of the Denver Broncos. Xxx Super Bowl 32 S Fbn Ca
News

Report: Uber-Rich Walmart Heir to Bid on Broncos Ownership

By Keith Cummings2 hours ago
Melvin Gordon
News

Report: Ravens Talking to Ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon About 'Potential Deal'

By Chad Jensen3 hours ago
USATSI_17478851
News

WATCH: Russell Wilson Delivers 'First of Many' Deep Balls with Broncos

By Zack Kelberman16 hours ago
USATSI_13876827
News

Report: Broncos Work Out 2x Pro Bowl TE Kyle Rudolph

By Zack Kelberman19 hours ago
Dec 31, 2020; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Martin Emerson (1) breaks up a pass intended for Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Josh Johnson (13) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: M.J. Emerson | CB | Mississippi State

By Erick Trickel20 hours ago
National squad linebacker Chad Muma of Wyoming (48) sets up for a play during National team practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
News

Here's Why Broncos Should Trade up to Draft Wyoming LB Chad Muma

By Luke Patterson23 hours ago
Denver Broncos cornerback Mike Ford (12) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Report: Ex-Broncos CB Mike Ford Signs with Falcons

By Chad Jensen23 hours ago
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) stretches to pull down a touchdown reception over Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Bearcats won 38-24. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football
Draft

Finding Broncos: Alec Pierce | WR | Cincinnati

By Erick Trickel23 hours ago