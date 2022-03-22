Finding Broncos: Carson Strong | QB | Nevada

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 226 pounds

Arms: 32 inches

Hands: 9-1/8 inches

Combine Results

Did not participate in drills.

Stats

Pros

Carson Strong has a good arm for the NFL that can make all the needed throws.

His production has been great.

While he isn't mobile, he can maneuver the pocket to help out his offensive line.

He has the required touch and velocity to make different throws and understands when to use which.

He has a good release mechanic that is simple, easy, and can be executed from different angles.

He does well when forced to make throws off-platform, mainly due to the overwhelming arm talent.

Most of the time, there is good placement on his throws that can get through tight windows.

He doesn't lead his receivers into hospital balls and will place it to do his best to protect them.

He knows his college offense like the back of his hand but questions what he knows outside of it.

He can put enough on the deep ball to give his receivers time and space to run under it.

There isn't a moment too big for Strong, and he stays poised in the pocket and will hang in there to make the needed throw.

There is no doubt about his toughness, leadership, and desire to be out there on the football field.

His mechanics overall are sound as a passer.

Cons

There are extensive medical concerns about Strong that revolve around his knees and long-term stability.

There were multiple reports from the Senior Bowl about how poor he was on the whiteboard in interviews, leading to football IQ concerns.

Strong isn't a mobile quarterback and will be mostly constrained to staying in the pocket.

He must improve his ability to look safeties off.

He took a lot of risks in college that won't turn out in his favor in the NFL.

There are many instances of Strong staring down his receivers, which you can't do in the NFL.

He will hold the ball too long, which will lead to sacks because of the lack of mobility.

There will be many concepts in the NFL that are ruled out because of the lack of mobility.

Overall

There are few questions about the arm talent of Carson Strong, but the concerns come with his medicals. Strong had multiple surgeries on his knee during a short time, and he rushed back to play last season after his latest surgery. So teams will have gotten a good look at them during the medical portion of the Scouting Combine to gauge how much of a concern the knees are.

On top of that, he knows his college offense, but there have been reports about how underwhelming he was during meetings at the Senior Bowl. So basically, he knows the offense he ran at Nevada but doesn't know much outside of that, which includes multiple NFL concepts.

Strong has the physical tools, but more and more concerns come up about the mental aspect. Many NFL quarterbacks have the physical tools but not the mental side of it down. Those quarterbacks don't typically last long in the NFL, especially when compared to those without the arm talent but the mental side of things. This will work against Strong and his overall value in the draft.

Fit with Denver

The Denver Broncos could be looking for another quarterback to compete for the backup job or even a third-string job with Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien. Unfortunately, Carson Strong is unlikely to be one they look at because of his medicals and lack of mobility despite the physical aspect.

Teams want backup quarterbacks they don't have to change their offense dramatically for, and with Strong, they would have to do that. There is a chance he would be more of an option if he had the mental side of things, but reports suggest he is lacking there. For a backup job in the NFL, you need to have the mental side of the game down.

Round Grade: Early Third Round

Where he goes: Late Third Round or later depending on medicals.

