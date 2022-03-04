Desmond Ridder | QB | Cincinnati

With an official 4.52 40-yard dash, Ridder was the top dog at quarterback. He looks fast on tape when he uses his legs, matching the time.

Tyquan Thornton | WR | Baylor

Thornton is a speedy deep threat, and he challenged the record with an unofficial 4.21, but it ended up a 4.28, which is still plenty fast.

Velus Jones Jr | WR | Tennessee

At the Senior Bowl, Jones was one of the fastest players, and with an official 4.31, he showed he has plenty of speed.

Calvin Austin III | WR | Memphis

While Thornton and Jones were the two fastest, Austin was not far behind them with a 4.32 and showed off his playmaking speed on tape.

Sky Moore | WR | Western Michigan

While Moore wasn't one of the fastest with a 4.41, there were some doubts about his long speed, and he showed he still has plenty of it.

Chig Okonkwo | TE | Maryland

In a slow tight end group, Okonkwo ran faster than a good number of receivers with a 4.52. However, his athleticism was never in doubt, but it is good to have official numbers.

Jelani Woods | TE | Virginia

Woods helped himself and should find himself a top-10 tight end that hears his name called pretty early on day three of the draft.