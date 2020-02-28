NFL Combine: 5 Sleeper WRs who Elevated Their Stock Most

With NFL Draft season fully underway, the nation's top college players began the largest job interview in all of sports in downtown Indianapolis as the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off the on-field activities on Thursday night.

This might be the deepest and most talented group of wide receivers to ever hit the draft. From deep speed threats to route-running technicians, any team in need of help at the WR position can certainly find it with this list of prospects.

To put this WR class into perspective, there might be six or seven players drafted in the first round at the position. It's that good.

Being as deep and as talented as it is, prospects in this class had a major opportunity to make or break their draft stock. Who stepped up the most?

Risers

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan: There might not be any player at the WR position that boosted his stock more than DPJ. After blowing the doors out of the building with a 44.5-inch vertical jump, Peoples-Jones ripped off a 4.48-second 40-yard dash. After that, he stayed smooth in the gauntlet and showed his ability to track the ball down the field.

Binjamin Victor, Ohio State: He's long and lanky, but he is smooth. Victor impressed with his hands in the gauntlet drill while maintaining a straight line, as well as his ability to track the ball downfield. However, long and lanky doesn't equal speed, and his 4.63s 40 time was a detriment to his day in Indy.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Denzel Mims, Baylor: A guy that blew up the Senior Bowl, Mims also blew up the Combine by running 4.4-second 40 and showing smooth hands in the gauntlet. He proved his body control while maintaining his smoothness in and out of his breaks. Mims had a day on Thursday.

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame: For a guy that most people thought should move to tight end because of his size and length, Claypool showed why he belongs amongst the elite at the wide receiver position. At 6-foot-4, Claypool logged a pair of times in the 4.4s area and showed smooth route running ability, and tremendous length to extend and catch the ball.

Darnell Mooney, Tulane: A relatively unknown small-school prospect, Mooney gathered attention by running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash on his first try. He then showed smooth hands, ability to track and catch the ball, and maintain focus with an almost flawless run in the gauntlet. He could be a gadget player to watch as a late-round prospect.

Follow Lance on Twitter @SandersonMHH and @MileHighHuddle.