Kenny Pickett | Pittsburgh

While it was better than the pre-Combine rumors, Pickett coming in with 8.5-inch hands still isn't ideal. Michael Vick is the only quarterback drafted in the first round with hands that size, and he played in a dome in Atlanta and was one of the best athletes to play the quarterback position. Hand size is a concern when it affects on-field play, and Pickett has a history of fumbles, and has had some rough games during his career in lousy weather, so teams in a dome or those that play most games in good weather could be fine with it.

Matt Corral | Mississippi

Overall, Corral was fine with his measurements. There isn't a significant concern with where he came in, but he was just under what most expected of him. Not a considerable faller, but he didn't exactly help himself. The concerns with Corral are elsewhere when it comes to the Combine.

D'Eriq King | Miami

Everyone knew King would be undersized for the quarterback position, and his willingness to work at wide receiver could also help him out. However, his measurements are a concern even if he is moved to a wide receiver with his arm length not ideal. King can be a player in space, but he is going to be a niche player.