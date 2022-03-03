Finding Broncos: NFL Combine Measurements Risers & Fallers | QBs, WRs, TEs
The Denver Broncos were awarded the best class of the 2021 NFL draft because of their first four selections. Now GM George Paton and head coach Nathaniel Hackett look to follow it up with another great draft.
To do that, the Broncos have to do some heavy evaluation of every aspect of the NFL Scouting Combine and compare the results with what each prospect shows on tape. While the on-field drills are coming, some prospects have already answered questions about their measurements, while others only triggered more queries.
The quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends were the first to get measured. Each group had its risers and fallers.
Who were they? Let's dive in.
Quarterback: Risers
Desmond Ridder | Cincinnati
When it comes to the measurements, Ridder checked off all the boxes. He was suitable for the thresholds teams have, coming in at 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds with 10-inch hands. Of course, the more significant area for Ridder will be the interviews and onfield workouts, but meeting the measurement marks is a good thing.
Kaleb Eleby | Western Michigan
Eleby came in a bit better than expected at the Combine and met multiple thresholds. There were concerns he would come in below weight and hand size thresholds, but registering at just under 210 pounds and 9.25-inch hands, Eleby was fine.
Malik Willis | Liberty
While Willis won't run at the Combine, he measured well enough. While he's 6-foot- 0.5 inches tall, he's built well, weighing in at almost 220 pounds. He also meets the mark with 9.5-inch hands.
Quarterback: Fallers
Kenny Pickett | Pittsburgh
While it was better than the pre-Combine rumors, Pickett coming in with 8.5-inch hands still isn't ideal. Michael Vick is the only quarterback drafted in the first round with hands that size, and he played in a dome in Atlanta and was one of the best athletes to play the quarterback position. Hand size is a concern when it affects on-field play, and Pickett has a history of fumbles, and has had some rough games during his career in lousy weather, so teams in a dome or those that play most games in good weather could be fine with it.
Matt Corral | Mississippi
Overall, Corral was fine with his measurements. There isn't a significant concern with where he came in, but he was just under what most expected of him. Not a considerable faller, but he didn't exactly help himself. The concerns with Corral are elsewhere when it comes to the Combine.
D'Eriq King | Miami
Everyone knew King would be undersized for the quarterback position, and his willingness to work at wide receiver could also help him out. However, his measurements are a concern even if he is moved to a wide receiver with his arm length not ideal. King can be a player in space, but he is going to be a niche player.
Wide Receiver: Risers
Skyy Moore | Western Michigan
When asked about Moore, it was concerned about how tall he would measure and his weight. He measured at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, which was more than what was expected. Moore is a playmaker and plays tough and physical, so having a good build on his frame is a bonus.
Treylon Burks | Arkansas
Burks is an exciting playmaker, and he checked all the boxes with his height, weight, and length. The question will be whether he can check the athletic boxes, which is expected.
Slade Bolden | Alabama
Bolden is under 6-foot, at 5-foot-11, but he has a good build that can help take some hits coming in just under 200 pounds. He is built to be a reliable slot receiver, and teams will love him for that role.
Makai Polk | Mississippi State
There were concerns that Polk would be tall and skinny, and he was, but he still weighed more than what many expected. Coming in at 195 pounds on a 6-foot-3 frame, many felt he would barely crack 180 pounds. The question is how Polk will test with that build.
Wide Receiver: Fallers
Wan'Dale Robinson | Kentucky
It was a disappointing measurement for Robinson. While teams were not expecting his widely mentioned 6-foot, 200-pound frame, he came in at 5-foot-8 and 178 pounds, far below expectations. He has playmaking skills, but that size will be very limiting.
Jahan Dotson | Penn State
Teams typically don't like seeing sub-180 pounds from wide receivers, and Dotson came in at 178. That isn't that big of a deal, but it is a concern when teams were expecting closer to 200 pounds.
Charleston Rambo | Miami
The expectation for Rambo was to be close to 190 pounds; instead, he didn't crack 180 pounds. Rambo checked the box with his height, but he is rather skinny. He will have to test athletically extremely well to ease some of the concerns with his weight.
Tight End: Risers
Jelani Woods | Virginia
Woods was going to measure well with his height, but there were concerns as to whether his weight would match. Coming in just under 260 pounds on his tall 6-foot-7 frame was ideal.
Charlie Kolar | Iowa State
Kolar measured ideally for a tight end with his height, weight, and even length. In addition, he is a good blocker and uses that 34.5-inch arm length well. The next step is to see just how well he tests athletically, but expectations aren't high there.
Curtis Hodges | Arizona State
Hodges is another who has great height, and he matched it with a good weight and build, coming in under 260 pounds. His length helped him the most as he also had 34.5-inch arms.
Tight End: Fallers
Chigoziem Okonkwo | Maryland
The expectation is that Okonkwo will test exceptionally well athletically, but the hope was he would measure out better than he did. Ideally, he would've come in closer to 250 pounds instead of under 240.
Cole Turner | Nevada
Weighing in at 246 pounds wasn't terrible for Turner, but teams had hoped he would have a little more on his 6-foot-6 frame. There was also an expectation for a bit more with his length than the 33-inch arms teams got.
Peyton Hendershot | Indiana
Hendershot has far more to answer for with his interviews than he does with his measurements, but he missed some threshold for tight ends. He was slightly lighter than expected and didn't hit the mark with his length.
