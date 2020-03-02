NFL Combine: Risers & Fallers from On-Field Drills | Safeties

The Combine is always a fun time on the NFL calendar. The season comes with the obligatory overreaction in the draft community, both in response to prospects under- and over-performing.

Others believe the Combine is next-to-worthless, outside of the medical checks and interviews. Tape stands supreme, but there are many insights NFL teams take away from all the tests, drills, and interviews at the Combine.

The Combine is over, which only means the NFL Draft is even closer, but there is still a lot of time between now and then. Who were the risers and fallers at the safety position? The Denver Broncos were paying close attention to this group.

Risers

Antoine Winfield, Jr., Minnesota

When it came to the testing for Winfield, it was a matter of the long speed. He answered that question with a good 40 time. Winfield also showed what you see on tape is exactly the player he is and is looking at a top 50 pick.

Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

Chinn was a complete freak of nature with his athletic testing. Chinn is one of two small-school prospects at safety that could hear their name called in the top-64 players. His drills were surprisingly good as well.

Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

Small-school prospect showed that he is an athletic freak, and he looked solid in the drills. There were some technical areas that can be cleaned up, but he still met and exceed expectations. This was a good day for him when combining it with what he does on tape.

Terrell Burgess, Utah

The Utah defensive back looks ideal to be a nickel at the NFL level. He tested out extremely well for that role, and the drills were aced. This is a sleeper defensive back that isn’t a sleeper any longer.

Tanner Muse, Clemson

Muse after his working is going to cause a lot of people to go back over his tape. How he tested out, and how good he looked in the position drills does not match the tape. That can be a good thing or a bad thing.

Fallers

Daniel Thomas, Auburn

Flipping his hips and changing direction seemed completely foreign to Thomas during the drills. Backpedaling was, to put it nicely, not good. His drills raised alarms about his lack of basic technique to his movements.

Geno Stone, Iowa

Athletically, Stone looked fine, but the position drills were sloppy. His tape is better, so there is a concern about why he looked bad out there on the field.

Antoine Brooks, Jr., Maryland

A player who on tape looks like his feet are encased in cement. The Combine was a chance to show quicker and better footwork, but he failed to do that. His slow and heavy feet are going to cause a lot of issues in the NFL and likely limit him to a special teams role if he doesn’t clean it up.

Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame

The tape is solid, but there are limitations to his tape. Those limitations were confirmed during the combine, which does him no favors.

K’Von Wallace, Clemson

Wallace was viewed as a great nickel safety for the NFL, but after sloppy drills and questionable testing athletically, there is a lot more concern with his game. There are some bad habits on tape that showed up during the Combine.

