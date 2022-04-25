Finding Broncos: Matt Waletzko | OT | North Dakota

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 312 pounds

Arms: 36-1/8 inches

Hands: 10-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 5.03 seconds

Vertical Jump: 30 inches

Broad Jump: 113 inches

Pros

Elite length.

Has an excellent frame that can add more mass.

Awareness is good, and he likes to finish blocks.

Constantly looks for someone to block.

Movement skills are good.

Has good range when pulling and climbing to the second level.

Has shown good development with his body over the years.

Has quick reactive hands.

Tall but plays with good low pad level.

Plenty of upper body strength to toss defenders.

Sudden mover with good quickness.

Accelerates into contact.

Cons

Didn't face the toughest of competition.

Needs to improve his slides in pass protection.

Has to be conscious about his pad level because of his height.

Can struggle with sudden change of direction pass rush moves.

Footwork is an issue that has to be developed.

Overall technique is lacking.

Needs to spend some time in the weight room to develop more mass on the frame.

Bad habit of his over-sets.

Has to do better at protecting the inside lane.

Leans into his blocks.

Punch technique isn't there.

His body doesn't work in sync.

Missed time with injuries, including a knee injury.

His awareness needs to be consistent when catching stunts and delayed rushers.

Overview

Matt Waletzko has all the traits to be an NFL tackle with excellent length, good athleticism, football IQ, and movement skills, but he lacks his technique. He also has to spend some time in the weight room to get a little stronger, especially at the point of attack. With all of the work he has to do, it could be a couple of years before he is ready to be a starter in the NFL.

There is a lot that teams have to weigh regarding his draft value. Waletzko may not be ready for a couple of years, is limited to an outside zone scheme, and is a tackle-only prospect, which will take him off the board for multiple teams. However, teams that run the outside zone scheme and can afford him the time may look at Waletzko early day three.

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos could use Matt Waletzko as a developmental tackle option. The question is how the coaching staff feels about how long it could take to get him ready to start. They have three tackles to compete for the job this year, but they are all on one-year deals.

That would put some pressure on Butch Barry to get Waletzko ready for next year or the Broncos looking elsewhere. On the other hand, as much as there is to work with him, there is a risk because of how much he still has to learn. The Broncos would have to balance that out to figure out where they value Waletzko in the draft.

Grade: Early Round 4

Where he Goes: Round 4/Round 5

