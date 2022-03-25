Finding Broncos: Kyren Williams | RB | Notre Dame

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 194 pounds

Arms: 28-5/8 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.65

Vertical Jump: 32 inches

Broad Jump: 116 inches

Stats

Pros

Williams is a leader on and off the field that helps keep those around him focused.

His pacing when he has the ball is consistent and smooth.

He is always ready to be called upon to carry the rock.

He is a fantastic three-down back option that can block well and be a threat as a receiver.

He is already small but can make himself smaller when working between the tackles.

He can move out and line up in the slot and execute.

His route running is excellent and smooth.

He isn't afraid to mix it up as a blocker and has plenty of toughness to hang in there.

When kept in to block, Williams keeps his head on a swivel and looks for work.

Despite his size, he has sound contact balance, but it can turn him into a pinball.

Thanks to Notre Dame using him in a stable, there aren't many miles on his tires.

He is highly versatile with what he brings to the offense and can work in any scheme, depending on how you want to use him.

Cons

Williams has put the ball on the ground eight times on 493 touches the last two seasons.

He isn't explosive, but he is quick with a good burst.

It would be nice if Williams had a faster acceleration, and his 1.62-second 10-yard split was disappointing.

There isn't much power with Williams to break through tackles or plow forward.

He isn't exactly sudden for as quick as he is, which would help him with the ball in his hands to make defenders miss.

His lack of size often shows up on tape, and he rarely falls forward.

His vision is lacking, and he will miss an open hole and carry himself into contact.

He can be overly patient as a runner, and there does need to be more urgency to get north and south.

Overall

If a team is looking for a complementary running back to someone with more power, Kyren Williams is a good option. While he isn't that explosive home-run threat whenever he touches the ball, he is a consistent, versatile option to provide some relief. In addition, the offensive coordinator could get quite creative with Williams on offense because of his ability to move around and contribute as a receiver.

While he is on the smaller side, he doesn't shy away from contact, which is nice. That style of play often shows when he is kept in to work as a blocker. The bigger concern with Williams will be improving the ball security with his eight fumbles over the last two seasons, granted only three of them in 2021.

With his issues of being overly patient and even his problems with his vision could be more limiting in the NFL. Running schemes that rely on vision to find the open lane may be more detrimental unless coaches think they can improve that area of his game. Overall, he can be an excellent secondary back, but he isn't the guy you want as a bell-cow. Ideally, you are getting Williams 15-20 touches a game.

Fit with Denver

The fit with Denver from Williams isn't terrible, especially to pair him with Javonte Williams. However, it isn't a great fit either as the scheme relies on the vision from the running back, which is a big area of concern for Williams. On top of that, his ball security and lack of explosion can be problematic.

He has a good enough burst to be effective and help give Javonte Williams the breaks he needs. When you add Kyren Williams's ability to move out to the slot, it could lead to Nathaniel Hackett being creative on offense and using both Kyren and Javonte on offense and moving one out.

Of course, as with other running backs, the question is when George Paton will want to make another investment at the running back position after trading up to get Javonte Williams. There is a chance Kyren Williams could fall due to ball security and some extremely poor athletic testing.

Round Grade: Late Second Round

Where he goes: Mind-To-Late Second Round

