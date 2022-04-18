Finding Broncos: Jaquan Brisker | S | Penn State

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 200 pounds

200 pounds Arms: 31-3/4 inches

31-3/4 inches Hands: 9-7/8 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.49 seconds

4.49 seconds Bench Press (225 pounds): 22 reps

22 reps Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches

34.5 inches Broad Jump: 124 inches

Stats

Pros

Has NFL safety size and length.

He showed toughness by playing through an injury during the season.

Has the versatility to play every role safeties can be asked to play.

Has good technique for the most part, and he trusts it not to fail him.

When he plays with good balance with his eyes, he consistently made plays on the ball.

Has good footwork that can help mirror receivers in coverage.

Has outstanding instincts with the trust in them to find himself in the right position.

Plays tough and aggressive working downhill and has enough to work in the box.

Receivers and tight ends on the second level struggle to sustain blocks against Brisker.

Has a good range on the backend.

Does well-handling crossers over the middle.

Triggers downhill with speed and power.

Checks the intangibles boxes for football IQ and leadership.

Praised for his work ethic.

Hasn't been hit with many penalties in his college career.

Plays with good discipline with hit technique and the scheme.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

He needs to have a better balance with his eyes as he has a bad habit of staring down the quarterback.

Balance before tackling is a must.

Doesn't always take the best angles in pursuit.

Isn't the smoothest with his change of direction.

Tight in the hips, which leads to poor recovery.

When he doesn't use the proper tackling technique, he doesn't bring enough power to knock them down.

May not offer up anything on special teams.

Needs to develop his read of passing concepts better.

Needs to do better sorting through the trash when working downhill against the run.

Better angles when attacking the catch point would help his timing.

Played through an injury during the 2021 season.

Overview

Brisker is a good football player that doesn't need a lot of development to play at the NFL level. He can start in multiple roles and schemes right away, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have issues. There are various aspects to his game that need to be cleaned up, so they are not a significant issue in the NFL.

As he is right now, he has enough to be a starter for a while. However, his floor as a player is high, and he has upside for more if those aspects of his game can be cleaned up. Having that high floor is something teams love because it leads to less risk involved with the player, with what you can control.

There is a slight concern with injuries after playing through one in the 2021 season, but it wasn't significant. Brisker also checks all the boxes with his maturity on and off the field to not have red flags there. So those are the two aspects that are mainly out of the team's control.

The expectation with Brisker is that he will hear his name called in the late first-round or early second round. It is likely due to something medical with the injury he played through if he does fall. Brisker, the football player, doesn't have significant concerns that can't be cleaned up.

Fit with Broncos

If Brisker were to fall in the draft, then the Denver Broncos led by George Paton would be wise to be in on it. That is, of course, if they came away impressed with him in their evaluations of him. If they didn't, then obviously they shouldn't and likely wouldn't trade up to get him.

For Ejiro Evero's scheme, Brisker is a natural fit to be the number two safety next to Justin Simmons. That is a job he should be able to take easily because of the talent he brings to the NFL compared to Caden Sterns and where Kareem Jackson is at in his career. Even if Brisker didn't win a starting job, he would provide excellent depth with his versatility to play multiple roles as a safety.

It is unlikely Brisker would fall to the 64th overall pick, and falling to a range the Broncos could trade up for him is also unlikely.

Grade: Mid Round 2

Where he Goes: Round 1/Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!