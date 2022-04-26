Finding Broncos: Rasheed Walker | OT | Penn State

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-6

6-foot-6 Weight: 313 pounds

313 pounds Arms: 33-5/8 inches

33-5/8 inches Hands: 10-5/8 inches

Pros

Is quick with his pass sets.

Does well making adjustments when pulling or hitting the second level.

Has a strong core and anchor to handle bull rushes.

Generates power to drive defenders from their spot.

Knows how to drive edge rushers high beyond the arc.

His punch isn't accurate, but it has plenty of power.

Rolls power through his hips into his hands.

Has a prototypical build for an offensive tackle.

Has good ability to change direction.

The attitude is what you want in the NFL.

Can reset his blocks.

Creatives plenty of movement drive blocking.

Cons

Traits seem to limit him to being a right tackle only in the NFL.

Doesn't always strive to better positioning through the rep.

Needs to move into his blocks instead of leaning or lunging.

Leaves the inside lane open.

Hand technique is lacking and needs to be quicker.

Plays with a base that extends wide.

Not very twitchy, even for a tackle.

Plays heavy to the outside, making his balance easy to target.

Some maturity questions are there.

Got hit with a few penalties.

His awareness isn't the best.

Has multiple injury concerns from past injuries.

Gets lost battling through pass rush combinations.

Might be limited in the scheme as well as position.

Overview

Rasheed Walker entered the 2021 season as one of the top tackles in the class, and many viewed him as a future first-round pick. He was coming off a year allowing 14 total pressures with two sacks, which was a tremendous improvement from the year before. However, he took a big step back in 2021, allowing four sacks and 26 total pressures while getting called for six penalties.

There is plenty of experience with Walker as he played 2,147 snaps on offense, but many see him limited to right tackle in the NFL, where he has played 29 total snaps. Lacking positional versatility when playing on the offensive line can hurt the value because the more you can do, the better. Then you look at his limitations in the scheme, to one that works more between the tackles because of his range issues and his value gets even lower.

Fit with Broncos

As the Denver Broncos move to an outside zone scheme, Walker isn't an ideal fit. While he can make good adjustments when pulling and on the second level, he doesn't have much range to work laterally, and his movement skills are just ok. Walker would be a good fit if they were working more between the tackles in the run game.

He does a good job generating power when driving forward and can roll power through his lower half into the point of contact. Maybe the Broncos coaches believe they can improve his movement skills to make him work or feel they are decent. If that is the case, they can still look his way, but a different scheme would be a much easier fit for Walker.

Grade: Late Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 3/Round 4

