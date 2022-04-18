Finding Broncos: Damarri Mathis | DB | Pittsburgh

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-11

31-7/8 inches Hands: 8-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.39 seconds

Stats

Pros

Has a good compact build with plenty of strength and power.

Is a reliable tackler that has only missed ten tackle attempts in three years.

Crowds receivers through their route and makes a messy catch point.

Quick processor and excellent awareness working in zone coverage.

Has good versatility to be a nickel defensive back.

Willing to send a message with some hard hits as a tackler.

Has role and position versatility but suited for a zone-based coverage scheme.

Has enough juice to hand on crossers over the middle.

Has good pathing working downhill to avoid blockers.

Has quick feet with good footwork.

Has s strong press to change the path of the receiver at the line.

When working the boundary, he uses the sideline well.

Was talked about as a leader in the defensive back room and on the field.

Broke up a lot of passes during his career at Pittsburgh.

Has a strong punch to attack the hands of the receiver trying to secure the ball.

Cons

Needs to sustain proper balance when changing his directions.

Missed time with injuries, including the 2020 season.

Needs to maintain proper angles in pursuit.

Has a bad habit of panic play that draws penalties.

Has some issues handling speed receivers, especially carrying them downfield.

Will often give receivers more of a cushion than needed.

Has some issues mirroring in coverage, which limits him working in man coverage.

Hands are small.

Double moves will make him slip up.

Works better playing the quarterback than the receiver.

Better risk vs. reward calculation for attacking the ball.

Penalties galore in his career, including nine in the last season.

Overview

Damarri Mathis is a versatile defensive back that can play a deep safety role in the slot, the box, and the boundary. Where he finds a lasting position in the NFL will largely depend on the team and scheme that he finds himself in. However, having that versatility will still be valuable for every team.

The lack of scheme versatility with the issues he has working in man coverage will hurt his value with some teams, but those teams could value him more as a safety in the NFL and still find a way to make him work. It isn't just the versatility that is so enticing with Mathis, but also his physical nature and willingness to do whatever.

Penalties and injuries are concerning with his game, and teams will have to have clear medicals and believe they can coach out the penalties. Mathis' best position in the NFL may be a safety/nickel defensive back that can move around and be a weapon in the secondary.

Fit with Broncos

Ejiro Evero could still use another piece of two for the Denver Broncos secondary, even with Kareem Jackson back. However, having someone like Mathis in the secondary who can play multiple roles while adding competition to all secondary is highly valuable.

Denver would be a good fit with the scheme, as it would allow them to move Mathis around and find the best place for him to work with others in the secondary. If his best position is as a slot, he could compete with K'Waun Williams or Jackson and Caden Sterns as a safety. Even if he doesn't win a starting job, Mathis has excellent value as a depth piece because of everything he can do.

With where Mathis seems to be valued, Denver would have plenty of chances to get him if they wanted him. His value is believed to be somewhere around the top-100, he may not be in it, but not far out of it. But, of course, that would depend on how he came out with his medical checks. Denver sits with the 96th, 115th, and 116th picks overall in that range.

Grade: Early Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 3/Round 4

