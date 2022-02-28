On the doorstep of the NFL Scouting Combine, it's time to mock the Broncos draft... with one minor wrinkle.

The next big step of the NFL draft process is here with the NFL Scouting Combine. The Denver Broncos will get their first chance to speak with most of the prospects and get to know them. On top of that, all the on-field testing and medicals can play a significant role in where prospects get drafted come April.

With so much that can change during the week of the Combine, it's a good time to do a mock draft on the doorstep. While it is often said that it shouldn't cause dramatic shifts in a prospect's value, there are plenty of examples of that being the case for one reason or another.

Maybe a speedy running back runs a lot slower than expected or doesn't do as well in the agility drills. With the athletic testing, you could have a 330-pound nose tackle blow the roof off the building to take him from a middle second-round pick to a late first.

There is also the possibility of medical red flags cropping up, causing a top-10 prospect to fall to the second round, or even a second-round guy to fall all the way out of the draft without hearing his name called.

Each of those examples is a situation that has happened, and there are plenty more. The Broncos have their work cut out for them, and thankfully, George Paton had such a promising first draft as the general manager.

As the Broncos rebuild this team to make them a contender, they must have another big draft. Let's mock the draft!

Round 1 | Pick 9: Traded for Aaron Rodgers Wm. Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-USA TODAY NETWORK In this mock draft, the Broncos land the star quarterback from the Green Bay Packers. There are a lot of variables in play with this scenario, but the belief is if he says he wants out, then Denver is the landing spot for him. So everything falls into place for this mock draft. Denver also sends pick #40, Jerry Jeudy, and other future picks for Rodgers and two Day 3 selections, along with the ninth overall pick. This gives the Broncos the ever-important quarterback that has held back the team since Peyton Manning retired. It would be an excellent start to Nathaniel Hackett's coaching career and even Paton, as the team looks to soon be under new ownership. Round 2 : Boye Mafe | Edge | Minnesota Even with Bradley Chubb coming back and Malik Reed a restricted free agent, Denver still needs help at edge. The Broncos couldn't generate any sort of pressure with consistency after trading away Von Miller, who still finished third for the team in total pressures. Denver has to add someone who can be the Batman edge rusher that can potentially take over games. Mafe is an athletic edge rusher who has good versatility and power to attack in multiple ways. He will need to be more consistent against the run, but even as a prospect he is better than Rewd in that department. Mafe is expected to test off the charts which could dramatically raise his stock. Round 3 | Pick 75: Braxton Jones | OT | Southern Utah © Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports During his time at the Senior Bowl, Braxton Jones garnered much attention. He is long, strong, athletic, moves well, and has a solid foundation in his technique. That said, many technical points need to be cleaned up, like keeping defenders from getting to his chest, but he can drop an anchor to limit the overall damage. Jones could start right away for the Broncos at right tackle, though there will be some rough spots. He has everything that you want in a tackle option, and he still has a long way to go before he reaches his ceiling. However, Denver has struggled to find a long-term tackle option, and Jones would be an excellent dart to throw. Round 3 | Pick 96: Marcus Jones | CB/R | Houston © Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Denver is poised to lose its nickel corner, and will need a replacement, and Jones is the most natural guy at the position in the draft. While his size will create concerns, he plays bigger than he is, and he is a playmaker in the secondary and as a returner option. However, teams need to be careful who he matches up against because bigger wide receivers will be an issue. With how often the Broncos use five or more defensive backs, they need that answer for their nickel corner if Bryce Callahan isn't retained. Also, keep an eye on Jones and how much size he brings to the combine because he is small even if he doesn't play small. Round 4: Matthew Butler | IDL | Tennessee © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK Butler doesn't have great length to play on the interior, but he is technically sound and has good quickness off the snap. He does such a good job using his quickness off the snap to shoot gaps and get into the backfield for disruption of some sort. With the Broncos, he would have natural appeal as an interior defensive lineman capable of playing 3-, 4-, and 5-technique. Round 4: Joshua Williams | CB | Fayetteville State © Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports Denver could use another developmental option at corner, and Williams has a lot of enticing traits. His time at the Senior Bowl was hit or miss, but he still offers excellent athleticism, ball skills, instincts, and physicality. He would need coaches to refine his technique and hopefully lead him to be a solid starter, and Christian Parker is a very talented defensive backs coach for the Broncos. Round 5: Dohnovan West | IOL | Arizona State © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Lloyd Cushenberry III isn't the best scheme fit for the Broncos and had a rough showing his first two years, and Denver needs more from its center. West is a natural center with the athleticism, movement, and intelligence to be the centerpiece on an offensive line. Additionally, West can slide out to guard if needed if he doesn't win the center job this season. Round 5: Tyler Badie | RB | Missouri © Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports Melvin Gordon not wanting to take a back seat to Javonte Williams likely leads to Gordon playing elsewhere in 2022. As a result, Denver would need some help at running back, and Badie is a natural fit to provide a speedy option for the outside zone to break off huge gains. Badie is a playmaker with the ball in his hands with great burst and long speed, plus he has only fumbled twice in his career, which would be a nice change of pace. Round 5: Romeo Doubs | WR | Nevada © JASON BEAN/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK With Jeudy included in the trade for Rodgers, and the uncertainty about how long KJ Hamler will miss, the team could use another dynamic playmaker down the field. Doubs could be a deep threat that Denver needs until Hamler is back, making the offense even more dynamic and hard to defend. With how sudden Doubs is, he can quickly eat up a cushion for a corner and separate out of breaks to make shorter catches and even make something happen after the catch. Round 7: Smoke Monday | S | Auburn © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Even with Kareem Jackson poised to be a free agent, the Broncos have Caden Sterns, Jamar Johnson, and P.J. Locke on the roster. At this point of the draft, the focus was on bettering the special teams unit, where Monday can contribute right away. While he works on special teams, Monday has a lot that a team can work with to develop to be a solid depth safety, if not a starter, at some point down the road.

