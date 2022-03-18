Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 267 pounds

267 pounds Arms: 32-1/2 inches

32-1/2 inches Hands:-10 1/4 inches

Combine Results

Bench Press (225 lbs): 24 reps

* That was all Thomas did, as he was dealing with an injury.

Stats

Pros

Has versatility to attack from multiple spots and fronts but may not have a full-time spot in the NFL or a more limited position.

His quick punch and jab get him off blocks quickly.

Does a great job of keeping his eyes on the ball in pursuit, and as a pass rusher, shows an understanding of pathing to get to the ball.

Doesn't get pushed to take a high arc often and has a good cutback move to get inside.

Fires off the snap with the good explosion that he converts well to power.

Hand technique is excellent and he has good counters in his arsenal.

Enough jolting power in his hands.

Motor runs hot and he plays until the whistle blows.

Has good lateral agility to take stretch plays to the distance.

Does well to disengage, adjust and re-engage.

No issues with his ability to shed blocks to be in a position to make a play.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Concerns about the talent level he went against, even though he dominated.

Can be reckless when attacking as a pass rusher and tackler.

A bit of a tweener and teams will have to adjust his weight to make him fit somewhere.

Might be limited as a base 4-3 end in the NFL.

Isn't the fastest or quickest pass rusher out there.

Has to get stronger to hold up at the point of attack.

San Diego State is a heavy-slanting defensive front, which helped pad his numbers.

Has to lower the pad level and grow an understanding of leverage.

Isn't the most flexible, which can lead to issues turning the corner in his pass rush arc.

Overview

Cameron Thomas is an explosive edge that dominated the competition he went against. However, there is a concern about that level as he didn't face many NFL prospects.

There is also a concern about where to play Thomas in the NFL. He may be best suited as a base 4-3 end, and the lack of versatility is worrisome.

Thomas is a sound technician, and he has good movement skills for the NFL. If a team loves his movement skills, you could see him work as a stand-up rush linebacker, but requires a lot of projection there. Nevertheless, he is exciting to watch because his technique is so sound, and he uses it to win consistently.

While Thomas may not have a super high ceiling, he can be a great pass rusher in the NFL, and a good run defender, if he develops critical areas. But, of course, there will be a lot that rides on the scheme and position he ends up playing at in the NFL in terms of his overall success. At the very least, Thomas is one of those prospects that looks like, at worst, he will hang around in the NFL for years.

Fit with Broncos

If Denver is going to run more sub-package defense and keep its pass rushers in a two-point stance, then there should be hesitancy with Thomas. When working out of a two-point stance, his tape isn't quite as clean or consistent. There seems to be a degree of discomfort to his game when his hand isn't in the dirt.

If Denver feels it can make Thomas work, then great. He has a knack for making plays and the new coaching staff seems adamant about putting players in the best position to succeed. The Broncos could make Thomas work, and with their need for getting a lot of help to get after the quarterback, he could provide some help in that department.

Grade: Early Round 2

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!