Senior Bowl Weigh-Ins/Medicals: 5 Winners & 5 Losers | Offense

Senior Bowl week has kicked off down in Mobile, AL. The entire NFL world has descended on Mobile to get an up-close look at the cream of the senior class crop.

The first step in the Senior Bowl week process is the weigh-ins, where each NFL Draft prospects steps out onto a big auditorium stage in nothing but his underwear to be measured, poked and prodded in front of literally hundreds of media, scouts, coaches and GMs.

Believe it or not, a prospect's draft stock can rise or fall precipitously based on the weigh-ins. So, who were the biggest winners and losers from the weigh-in and medical check-ups? This article will cover the defensive prospects.

Winner: Matt Hennessy, C, Temple

Measurements: 6-foot-4, 302 pounds, 10-1/8-inch hands, 32-3/8-inch arms, 79-5/8-inch wingspan.

Hennessy had some concerns about his weight heading into this week. Temple listed him at 295 pounds and for his height, that's considered very light for the interior. Showing up at 302 is a great mark and should help show teams he can put on some weight when needed.

He could get an even bigger boost in draft stock if he can put on a few more pounds before the NFL Combine, but for now, that was a big hurdle for him to get over. Hennessy is one of my personal favorites on the interior and stands a very good chance to leave Mobile as a day two pick in the upcoming draft.

Loser: Tremayne Anchrum, OL, Clemson

Measurements: 6-foot-2, 310 pounds, 9-5/8-inch hands, 32-¾-inch arms, 80-inch wingspan.

Anchrum played right tackle for Clemson this past season. He was a bit on the short side (both height and arm length) but was able to handle his duties for the most part because of sound technique. This week at the Senior Bowl was supposed to be a big opportunity for him to show he could kick inside and handle bigger/stronger players on the interior as a guard. Unfortunately, he will not get that opportunity as the medicals did not come back clean.

Anchrum did just get done playing in the National Championship so this could be more precautionary than anything, but it would have been huge for him to create some tape of him performing on the interior. Think shouldn't hurt his draft stock too much as long as the medical red flag isn’t too serious, but it's something to monitor going forward.

Winner: Lloyd Cushenberry, IOL, LSU

Measurements: 6-foot-3, 312 pounds, 10-½-inch hands, 34-5/8-inch arms, 83-1/8-inch wingspan.

Cushenberry is a mountain of a man. Every measurement from today came back as a major positive for an interior player. In fact, he had the longest arms and wingspan. You are not going to get around this guy on the interior.

If he can carry these numbers over and have a solid week of practice, it would not shock me to see him end up as a second-round pick. He has some very solid tape on the National Champion LSU Tigers team and now comes in looking the part of an NFL player. All signs point to his stock going nowhere but up.

Loser: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

Measurements: 6-foot-5, 307 pounds, 10-1/8-inch hands, 31-1/8-inch arms, 79-½-inch wingspan.

There might not be a player hurt more by today’s events at the Senior Bowl than that of PTW. The first big news that came out was that he would not be participating in practice this week because of swelling in one of his knees.

The swelling was an issue the entire college season. I’m not going to overreact to one bad medical report, but if his knee is still having issues when the Combine rolls around, he might see his name go from second-round pick to maybe day-three pick.

The other big issue is the fact that he came in a bit undersized and with short arms. Most NFL teams have a desire to see a tackle with at least 32-inch arms. His being shorter than that doesn’t mean he can’t play tackle, but it will cause some teams to go back and watch the tape to see if shorter arms were ever a problem in his ability to block longer edge players.

Winner: Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut

Measurements: 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, 9 ¾” hands, 35 1/8” arms, 86 1/8” wingspan.

Peart got one of the biggest endorsements of the week with Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy comparing him to D’Brickashaw Ferguson who went top-5 in the 2006 draft. You add that to Peart's measurements for the day and he is easily one of the biggest winners.

Every number came back positive for him as he looks the part. His tape is very positive and a big week at the Senior Bowl could see him skyrocket to a day-two pick easily. He is a player that a lot of NFL teams are excited to watch and see how he handles a jump in competition. Keep an eye out this week for his name as the Broncos could look his direction as a nice developmental piece to see what Mike Munchak can turn him into.

Loser: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Measurements: 5-foot-11, 201 pounds, 10-inch hands, 33-1/8-inch arms, 81-inch wingspan.

Earlier this week, Nagy said, “I haven’t met a team that doesn’t have Brandon Aiyuk graded above N’Keal Harry from last year.” Aiyuk was one of the players I was hoping would find his way to the Broncos in the second-round but I was starting to think that was turning into a pipe dream.

Today, he was another player flagged for medical concerns and will not be practicing. A great week of practice could have really cemented his spot as a first-round talent as there were some concerns about how NFL ready he would be as a rookie.

I will point out, though, that his hand size is something to take notice of on the positive side of things. That kind of size for a smaller than average wide receiver makes me think that what I saw on tape of good hands will translate well to the NFL.

Winner: Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Kansas

Measurements: 6-foot-4, 302 pounds, 9-7/8-inch hands, 33-7/8-inch arms, 82-¼-inch wingspan.

There have been some whispers of people viewing Adeniji as one that is needed to be bumped inside at the NFL level. That may still be the case, but his measurements at least show if needed, he meets the minimum thresholds that NFL teams look for in a tackle. I wrote about him as a prospect to keep an eye on for the Broncos and I still think he could be a nice developmental piece that just needs some time on an NFL diet and in the weight room.

Adeniji is on the smaller side of things, but that was expected heading into this week. He is another prospect that with a great week at the Senior Bowl could see his draft stock sore as the tools are there and he is thought of as a very hard worker. If the Broncos try to have Garett Bolles and Ja'Wuan James hold up for one more year then Adeniji could be another developmental piece for Munchak.

Loser: Nick Harris, C, Washington

Measurements: 6-foot-1, 293 pounds, 9-½-inch hands, 32-3/8-inch arms, 77-3/8-inch wingspan.

In the NFL world, an offensive lineman weighing 293 pounds is not ideal. Harris wasn’t expected to be the biggest player to enter the NFL, but that weight is about 10 pounds less than what Washington advertised him as while at college. One of his biggest issues in college was his ability to anchor against the bigger/stronger defensive lineman and him coming in underweight is not going to help take away those concerns.

It is a bit negated by his height as Harris can win the leverage battle against most with great technique and just being on the shorter side of things. He will need to show teams he can get that number up by the time the Combine rolls around. If he is not 300 pounds by the Combine, I could see his draft stock begin to fall a bit.

Winner: Logan Stenberg, IOL, Kentucky

Measurements: 6-foot-6, 317 pounds, 9-¾-inch hands, 33-1/8-inch arms, 79-5/8-inch wingspan.

Stenberg’s numbers do not exactly raise his draft stock by any means, but he also did not hurt himself. He is another that is in the logjam of interior offensive line players that could go anywhere from being a second- to late-round pick.

He passed the first test of coming in with good size and length to match what one would see on tape. Stenberg needs to have a solid week to keep his draft stock in the mid-round conversation. A great week could move him into the discussion of being maybe the second or third interior offensive lineman taken come April.

Loser: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

Measurements: None.

There is no player in this draft with a greater variance in where they will go come April. Adams has put some great tape together where some have even said he could be the best tackle in this draft. I wouldn’t go that far, but he has shown some flashes of being a first-round talent.

The question has always been medical concerns. He missed quite a few games in college with serious injuries. This was supposed to be the first step in trying to prove to NFL teams his injuries have been overblown and his body is healthy. Instead, he is not at the Senior Bowl and so far there are no reports of why he decided to drop out.

At some point, he will have to get before doctors to show where his health is at, but for now, those questions remain. I don’t want to speculate why he dropped out of the Senior Bowl, but this decision to drop out doesn’t ease my concern about his future in the NFL.

Final Thoughts

It has been a bit of a frustrating day as some big-name players dropped out of the Senior Bowl at the last minute, but this still looks like the most talented group of talent the all-star game has ever had. The offensive/defensive line battles are something to keep a very close eye on as the trenches are loaded.

When looking at all of these numbers, it's important to keep in mind that they are only baseline measurements that teams like to look at but they will not ultimately decide the fate of a player. There are plenty that have looked like Tarzan but played like Jane and plenty of others that didn’t quite look the part and found great success in the NFL.

Play on the field always trumps anything when it comes to measurements and/or statistics.

