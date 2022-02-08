The 2022 NFL draft boasts a good offensive tackle class and many options for the Broncos are flying under the radar.

As the Denver Broncos look to build the roster up this offseason, one of the priorities has to be offensive tackle. The Broncos have had a revolving door at right tackle for years and have yet to take a big shot to try and fix it.

When you don't take a legit swing, you aren't going to get great results the majority of the time. Whether the Broncos land a veteran quarterback or not, they have to be looking to improve the stability of their tackle position with more than a stop-gap.

That means either a younger veteran on a long-term deal or targeting someone in the draft. However, the need at tackle goes beyond just finding a starter. The depth must also be upgraded.

There was a lot of hope around Calvin Anderson to be that trusty swing tackle Denver needs, but he has struggled when put on the right side. That suggests Anderson is a backup left tackle in the NFL. The Broncos to find better depth than the team had in 2021.

The good news is, this 2022 NFL draft class is loaded with tackle options. There is good talent at the top to potentially find a long-term answer, but good depth as well.

Looking at under-the-radar options, some could end up as solid starters in the NFL or be good backups that the Broncos could add later in the draft.

Let's dive in.

Luke Goedeke | Central Michigan

While his teammate, Bernhard Raimann, gets all the attention, Goedeke is a good prospect as they formed one of the best tackle duos in college football last year. Goedeke has played only in 2019 and 2021 and showed a lot of growth between the two years going from relinquishing three sacks and 27 total pressures to just seven in 2021. The most significant improvement was his technique, especially his footwork.

Goedeke isn't the best athlete, but he is sufficient enough to work in an outside-zone scheme new head coach Nathaniel Hackett will deploy. Goedeke's power is also sufficient, and he has good versatility in scheme and position.

He's still learning how to be an offensive tackle as he originally entered college as a tight end and had to miss 2020 because of an injury, so he is a bit of a project with a good starting point.

Zach Tom | Wake Forest

As a long-term starter, Tom showed improvement each season of his collegiate career. There is a concern about his ability to hold up at tackle in the NFL, but he is a good athlete who fits with the outside-zone scheme and has the traits to move inside to guard. Versatility is always a massive bonus in the NFL, especially for depth pieces on the offensive line.

Tom played over 2,950 total snaps during his career, allowing four career sacks and 38 total pressures. There was a reliance on his athleticism and his smooth movement to win consistently in college, but there is a lack of strength and power that will be concerning to NFL teams.

However, Tom has shown excellent versatility, playing over 1,700 snaps at left tackle and over 1,200 at the center, and he has a high football IQ to pick things up quickly to help with his versatility.

Spencer Burford | UTSA

It isn't typical for UTSA to put out some good prospects, but they have a few this year, with Burford being one of the better ones. Burford is a good athlete and fits with the outside-zone scheme the Broncos are transitioning to, and he combines that with a clean technique for quick pass sets. During the 2021 season, he allowed only two sacks with 13 total pressures and will enter the NFL with a lot of experience playing nearly 2,900 snaps.

There is no doubt that Burford has the attitude and mentality to be a tackle, as he likes to finish his assignments by putting them on the ground. He knows how to generate power through his lower legs and roll it into his upper body to generate push head-on in the running game. One of Burford's most intriguing aspects for the Broncos, besides the athleticism, is his footwork and his football IQ to find landmarks when pulling or climbing.

Kellen Diesch | Arizona State

After staring out at Texas A&M, Diesch transferred to Arizona State before the 2020 season and barely played. He ended up starting the 2021 season, where he got 823 of his 1,217 career snaps. It was a good year for Diesch, even though he didn't face the most formidable pass rushers as he allowed two sacks and eight total pressures.

Diesch will need to get stronger for the NFL and improve his overall anchor ability. He has athleticism and balance, but he needs time in the weight room to develop his body further. On top of that, he has to improve his overall technique, especially with his hands, but he is on the rise and showed growth as the season went on, which could make him worth the risk later in the draft.

Braxton Jones | Southern Utah

Jones fits what the Broncos want to do offensively. He has good athleticism and solid technique. While he doesn't always show good bend, especially to drop his butt and anchor, he has decent power to keep from getting consistently driven back. Despite being a left tackle in college, he should be able to switch sides and play well in the NFL, in the right scheme.

If he doesn't work out at tackle, Jones doesn't have enough power to move inside as a fallback. Teams will knock him because he didn't face the most challenging competition consistently, but he dominated all comers at the Senior Bowl, and looked good. Jones has good experience with over 1,600 snaps, but he has dealt with injuries leaving 2021 as his only season as a full-time starter.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!