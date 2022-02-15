Even though the Denver Broncos have Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam, the team needs to find an efficient blocking tight end to round out the room. While Eric Saubert did a decent job in that role last year, he only signed a one-year contract and is set to be a free agent.

It would be nice to see Denver find a cheaper, younger option through the NFL draft and hopefully develop him enough to find that reliable blocking tight end. With the shift in the offensive scheme, the Broncos must find someone who can hold up more frequently on the outside to seal the edge.

That was a severe problem with Fant, and Okwuegbunam didn't do much better. Transitioning to an outside-zone scheme, Denver needs a tight end that can hold up the edge.

Ideally, Fant and Okwuegbunam take the next step as a blocker and prove that they can be an excellent fit because of the other aspects they bring to the offense. Well, in the case of Fant, it would be going back to his 2020 form as a blocker and growing from there.

Whatever the case, this draft has options to find that blocker at the tight end position. Here are five prospects currently flying under the radar that make a lot of sense for the Broncos.

Charlie Kolar | Iowa State Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK Kolar is limited as a receiver for the NFL because he isn't the smoothest of movers nor is he the most athletic. However, he does a good job stressing the seam and creating mismatches because of his size. He is also one of the better blocking options in the class, though there is still plenty of work to be done there for him to be more consistent. One of the most significant issues tight ends have with blocking entering the NFL is leverage, which is the case with Kolar (and others on this list). With Kolar, having him play with more balance and rolling his power through his hips to generate more push also needs to be worked on. He isn't the smoothest mover, which could impact his fit with the Broncos, but he has a good foundation that you can work around his issues to make him work. Cole Turner | Nevada Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports While Turner played less than a third of his snaps as an in-line tight end, he showed he is more than capable. He gives good versatility to move around the offensive formation to make an impact. Turner is good at being moved around because he has enough speed, body control, and agility as a receiver and the toughness, drive, and strength to work as a run blocker. There will need to be work done to get him to play with better leverage as a blocker as he is a taller tight end checking in at about 6-foot-6, but when he has good leverage, he wins at the point of attack. He can fit in any scheme and could thrive working in an offense willing to move its tight end around. With the other tight ends on the Broncos' roster, Turner would give them three high-upside players, making coverage extremely difficult with the mismatch possibilities. Teagan Quitoriano | Oregon State Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports As an average athlete, Quitoriano isn't poised for a prominent role as a receiver in the NFL, but he is an ideal option as an in-line Y-tight end and a special teams contributor. He is a highly willing blocker but doesn't have that finisher mentality, which is fine because he does his job with good consistency. The times he loses at the point of attack are minimal, and he showed up against some talented edges. There isn't much quickness or agility with Quitoriano, which shows up frequently when he is working as a receiver. However, he has good reliable hands and a good catch radius to be that safety net tight end underneath who can sneak out. Denver needs to find a blocking option more than a receiver with Fant and Okwuegbunam already on the roster, and Quitoriano fills a role that is wide open. Daniel Bellinger | San Diego State Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports The biggest issue with Bellinger is he lacks consistency, but he has his moments of being an excellent run blocker and receiver. He isn't a great athlete, but he is good enough with the speed to create some problems for defenses. If you can develop him, his best role in the NFL is a traditional Y-tight end that lines up off the tackle. There won't ever be much separation as a receiver, but he has reliable hands and a good catch radius, with no fear of taking a hit to secure the catch. He uses his length exceptionally well, is tough as nails as a blocker, and does not like to lose a blocking rep. The mindset to be a great blocker is there, as well as drive and traits, but it is a matter of getting him to execute with consistency. Jelani Woods | Virginia Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports Woods is a former quarterback who made the switch late in 2017 and is still learning to be a tight end. He is an excellent athlete and a tough competitor, especially a blocker. As a blocker and as a route runner, the overall technique is underdeveloped, but he presents tremendous upside with the drive and motivation to reach the top. With him being a far-from-finished product, Woods has all the traits you can't teach with his size and athleticism. However, coaches love those players because you can always teach them how to play the game. With the Broncos focusing on teaching players, Woods could be an excellent developmental option to round out their depth, and he offers up more upside than most of the tight ends they already have on their roster.

