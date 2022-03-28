Finding Broncos: Alex Wright | Edge | UAB

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 271 pounds

271 pounds Arms: 34 inches

34 inches Hands: 9-1/4 inches

Combine Results

Bench Press: 15

Stats

Pros

Wright has plenty of room on his frame to bulk up and add more muscle mass.

He has a good burst to close on the backside.

He has good change of direction movement skills to chase and follow ball carriers outside the tackles.

He has great strength, and he knows how to roll it up through their hips and into his hands.

He showed improvement with his pass rush plan as the season went on.

He has excellent foot quickness and a good change of direction agility.

There is good versatility to attack inside and outside.

He has the physical traits to be dangerous if he can drastically improve his technique.

Wright has the physical traits that coaches love.



Cons

There has to be time to add more muscle mass to Wright's frame.

There are some games where tight ends gave him issues due to technical problems.

His instincts are a mess, and he doesn't do a good job of diagnosing the play as it happens.

His pass rush is a disjointed mess with the technique.

No matter where teams play him, Wright has to show more explosion off the snap.

His game has no pass rush counters, and they have to be built up from the top.

He needs to get stronger in the upper half to disengage and dislodge punches.

He is extremely raw with little foundation in his technique.

Overall

When evaluating prospects, you have to remember they aren't a finished product, which is the case with Alex Wright. His physical traits are excellent, but he has a lot of work to do to turn into a football player for the NFL. He is extremely raw as a player, and the technique doesn't have a solid foundation base for the NFL.

With his athletic profile, teams will take a bet on him because he still has room to grow and offers up good versatility for the scheme and where he lines up at. However, combining the two makes it difficult to gauge his draft stock: a high ceiling but an exceptionally low floor.

Fit with Denver

Alex Wright is a good fit for the Broncos if they want a hybrid defensive lineman and edge, as Wright can rush out of a 2-point or 3-point stance. It is well known that the Broncos coaching staff focuses on the teaching aspect, and that would fit well with what Wright needs. The question is how valuable they view right and that versatility he offers up.

With Bradley Chubb and Malik Reed both unrestricted free agents after this season, there is no doubt the need to add another edge. However, it is one position that you want to address before it is a need. This year, Wright would give them a developmental rusher who can be a rotational player while developing to potentially have a more prominent role next year.

Round Grade: Mid Third Round

Where he goes: Late Third Round to Early Fourth Round

