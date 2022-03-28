Skip to main content

Finding Broncos: Alex Wright | Edge | UAB

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with an under-the-radar edge.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-5
  • Weight: 271 pounds
  • Arms: 34 inches
  • Hands: 9-1/4 inches

Combine Results

Bench Press: 15

Stats

Pros

  • Wright has plenty of room on his frame to bulk up and add more muscle mass. 
  • He has a good burst to close on the backside. 
  • He has good change of direction movement skills to chase and follow ball carriers outside the tackles. 
  • He has great strength, and he knows how to roll it up through their hips and into his hands. 
  • He showed improvement with his pass rush plan as the season went on. 
  • He has excellent foot quickness and a good change of direction agility. 
  • There is good versatility to attack inside and outside. 
  • He has the physical traits to be dangerous if he can drastically improve his technique. 
  • Wright has the physical traits that coaches love. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • There has to be time to add more muscle mass to Wright's frame. 
  • There are some games where tight ends gave him issues due to technical problems. 
  • His instincts are a mess, and he doesn't do a good job of diagnosing the play as it happens. 
  • His pass rush is a disjointed mess with the technique. 
  • No matter where teams play him, Wright has to show more explosion off the snap. 
  • His game has no pass rush counters, and they have to be built up from the top. 
  • He needs to get stronger in the upper half to disengage and dislodge punches. 
  • He is extremely raw with little foundation in his technique. 

Overall

When evaluating prospects, you have to remember they aren't a finished product, which is the case with Alex Wright. His physical traits are excellent, but he has a lot of work to do to turn into a football player for the NFL. He is extremely raw as a player, and the technique doesn't have a solid foundation base for the NFL. 

With his athletic profile, teams will take a bet on him because he still has room to grow and offers up good versatility for the scheme and where he lines up at. However, combining the two makes it difficult to gauge his draft stock: a high ceiling but an exceptionally low floor. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fit with Denver

Alex Wright is a good fit for the Broncos if they want a hybrid defensive lineman and edge, as Wright can rush out of a 2-point or 3-point stance. It is well known that the Broncos coaching staff focuses on the teaching aspect, and that would fit well with what Wright needs. The question is how valuable they view right and that versatility he offers up. 

With Bradley Chubb and Malik Reed both unrestricted free agents after this season, there is no doubt the need to add another edge. However, it is one position that you want to address before it is a need. This year, Wright would give them a developmental rusher who can be a rotational player while developing to potentially have a more prominent role next year. 

Round Grade: Mid Third Round

Where he goes: Late Third Round to Early Fourth Round

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Baylor Romney (16) avoids UAB Blazers linebacker Alex Wright (16) during the first quarter during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Alex Wright | Edge | UAB

By Erick Trickel15 seconds ago
Nov 30, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Kyle Hamilton (14) breaks up a pass intended for Stanford Cardinal tight end Colby Parkinson (84) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Kyle Hamilton | S | Notre Dame

By Erick Trickel39 minutes ago
Denver Broncos GM George Paton introduces Nathaniel Hackett, who has agreed to terms to become the club s head coach at a press conference at UC Health Training Center.
News

Updating Broncos' 2022 Cap Space After First Waves of Free Agency

By Bob Morris2 hours ago
Melvin Gordon
News

Paton Confirms Interest in Re-Signing Melvin Gordon, Kareem Jackson

By Chad Jensen3 hours ago
USATSI_17354889
News

George Paton on Tyreek Hill Trade: Broncos Still 'Have a Long Way to Go'

By Zack Kelberman19 hours ago
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Desmond Ridder | QB | Cincinnati

By Erick Trickel22 hours ago
Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns (30) intercepts a pass by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (not pictured) during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
News

6 Holdovers Poised to Pop for Broncos in 2022

By Nick Kendell23 hours ago
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates after making a diving catch against the Iowa Hawkeyes during first half in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Wan'Dale Robinson | WR/RB | Kentucky

By Erick Trickel23 hours ago
Aug 31, 2019; Ames, IA, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers wide receiver Deion McShane (4) celebrates with offensive lineman Spencer Brown (76) and offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) after scoring a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones won 29-26 in three overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Trevor Penning | OT | Northern Iowa

By Erick TrickelMar 26, 2022