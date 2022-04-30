Finding Broncos: Greg Dulcich | TE | UCLA

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 243 pounds

Arms: 33-3/8 inches

Hands: 9-7/8 inches

Combine

Combine

40 Yard Dash: 4.69 seconds

Bench Press (225 pounds): 16 reps

Vertical Jump: 34 inches

Broad Jump: 122 inches

3 Cone Drill: 7.05 seconds

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.37 seconds

Stats

Stats

Pros

Did a good job bulking up at UCLA.

Tough as a blocker and gives good consistent effort.

Quick to flip his head looking for the ball.

Has good length to extend his catch radius.

Has decent speed after the catch.

Can be hard to bring down.

Praised by Chip Kelly for how hard he works and his football IQ.

Works well out of the slot and has the versatility to move around the formation.

Has good explosion off the snap.

Does well boxing out defenders from the catch point.

Physical in his routes.

Does well finding the soft spot in zone coverage.

Long strider as a runner that can be hard to stick with when attacking the seam.

Mismatch for linebackers.

The production matches the traits.

Won't settle as a player and works to improve.

Just turned 22-years old.

Cons

Needs better focus to secure the catch.

Doesn't have clean cuts as a route runner.

Plays with a high pad level through routes.

Hands as a blocker are atrocious and all over the place.

Hands punch outside the chest.

Got called for holding a good amount.

Strength to drive as a blocker is lacking.

Attitude as a blocker is how he has survived in college.

Lacks quickness with his routes and struggles to separate.

Body control doesn't exist.

Lean and could use more muscle mass.

Overview

Dulcich is a young and versatile tight end, but he doesn't 'wow' in any area. His athleticism is fine, strength is fine, and blocking is fine. However, he is young, and there are no questions about his work ethic or drive to improve.

There is enough with Dulcich to help right away in the right system. There will need to be a focus on improving his blocking ability if you don't want him limited to a versatile receiver in terms of where he lines up. He can create mismatches, which is the name of the game in the NFL.

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos wanted to add a tight end to the room of Albert Okwuegbunam and Eric Tomlinson, and Dulcich is a fine pick. With what he brings right away, he fits as a tight end that can move around and help the passing game. Denver has Tomlinson to handle the blocking role, which is great because Dulcich needs a lot of work in that department.

With Denver's offensive weapons, Nathaniel Hackett can get creative with the looks they want to give defense. If the coaching staff can develop Dulcich as a blocker, there can be even more creativity. Please make no mistake, this was a message to Albert Okwuegbunam because there are similarities between him and Dulcich and what they bring to the offense.

Grade: Mid Round 4

Where he Goes: Third Round Pick 80 Overall.

