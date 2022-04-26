Skip to main content

Finding Broncos: Sean Rhyan | OT/OL | UCLA

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with a versatile offensive lineman.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-5
  • Weight: 320 pounds
  • Arms: 32-3/8 inches
  • Hands: 11-1/8 inches

Combine Results

  • 40 Yard Dash: 5.25 seconds
  • Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches
  • Broad Jump: 110 inches
  • 3 Cone Drill: 7.55 seconds
  • 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.49 seconds

Pros

  • Thicker build with powerful lower body strength
  • Mirrors well off the snap with patient footwork and quality hand placement
  • Releases hips well enough to drive block with ease
  • Looks for work and identifies Twists from inside rushers well
  • Maintains assignment integrity on the edge
  • Can play both sides of the OL as well as guard versatility

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Probably best fit as a guard at the next level due to movement skills
  • Lumbering footwork and fear of speed opens up inside shoulder to counter moves across his face.
  • A wild amount of false start penalties at the collegiate level
  • Length is a concern, and he doesn't play well with his arms to extend and drive
  • Spends way too much time on the ground

Overview

A three-year starter at left tackle for the Bruins, Sean Rhyan is a quality player that should see a better fit as a guard at the next level. Though he moves well enough for a man his size, the athleticism to handle speed rushers at the pro level is lacking for a starting tackle. Additionally, his lack of length is evident coming around the arc, and his recovery speed back to the inside is poor enough that placing him in a phone booth would benefit him and the team that drafts him.

More mauler than technician at the point of attack, Rhyan would fit well in a power running scheme where he can bury his head into the defender and drive block vertically rather than move laterally. He can easily move to the next level, and when he lands on his target, the result is utter obliteration.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Even though his lateral agility is lacking, Rhyan did well enough in his pass sets to stave off a lot of high-quality pass rushers (including Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux).  He managed that with a decent punch and solid hand placement, great chest plate control, and thick lower body controlling his anchor. With the power he possesses, plus the higher football IQ in recognizing Twists and stunts coming from interior defenders, Rhyan could wind up being a quality starter at the next level in the correct scheme.

Fit with Broncos

The running scheme with the Broncos is where the hang-up resides, unless the offensive coaching staff believes they can work with his strength rather than his Lateral mobility, Rhyan doesn't appear to be a great fit for what the Broncos need not only at tackle but guard as well. If Rhyan were drafted under the last coaching regime, his fit would be impeccable.

Rhyan looks to be a late day 2 pick at the worst, so this may be the wrong direction to go in if Denver wants to fill their hole at the right tackle position. His value isn't there with the scheme deficiencies and a log jam at the guard position.

Grade: Early Round 3

Where he Goes: Top-75

Follow Lance on Twitter @SandersonMHH.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Dec 5, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Sean Rhyan (74) against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive end Michael Matus (91) at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Sean Rhyan | OT/OL | UCLA

By Lance Sanderson48 seconds ago
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) gets blocked by Penn State offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 191012 Penn St Iowa Fb 052 Jpg
Draft

Finding Broncos: Rasheed Walker | OT | Penn State

By Erick Trickel1 hour ago
George Paton
Draft

Broncos' Priority in the 2022 Draft? Stockpiling 2023 Capital

By Nick Kendell3 hours ago
Oct 7, 2021; Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers tight end Isaiah Likely (4) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Centennial Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Isaiah Likely | TE | Coastal Carolina

By Lance Sanderson3 hours ago
Nathaniel Hackett Updates KJ Hamler Status
News

WATCH: Nathaniel Hackett Takes Hilarious Hand-Off from Russell Wilson at OTAs

By Chad Jensen4 hours ago
Marcus Jones
Draft

5 Plausible Targets for Broncos at No. 115 in Draft

By Erick Trickel4 hours ago
Nathaniel Hackett
News

Nathaniel Hackett Makes Transformative Change to Broncos Practice

By Zack Kelberman5 hours ago
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) tackles Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford (24) in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.] College Football Playoffs Alabama Vs Cincinnati
Draft

Finding Broncos: Phidarian Mathis | IDL | Alabama

By Erick Trickel5 hours ago
USATSI_13545951
News

Broncos Holding Tryouts for 7 Free Agents, Including Former 'Hard Knocks' Star

By Zack Kelberman21 hours ago