Finding Broncos: Sean Rhyan | OT/OL | UCLA

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 320 pounds

Arms: 32-3/8 inches

Hands: 11-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 5.25 seconds

Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches

Broad Jump: 110 inches

3 Cone Drill: 7.55 seconds

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.49 seconds

Pros

Thicker build with powerful lower body strength

Mirrors well off the snap with patient footwork and quality hand placement

Releases hips well enough to drive block with ease

Looks for work and identifies Twists from inside rushers well

Maintains assignment integrity on the edge

Can play both sides of the OL as well as guard versatility

Cons

Probably best fit as a guard at the next level due to movement skills

Lumbering footwork and fear of speed opens up inside shoulder to counter moves across his face.

A wild amount of false start penalties at the collegiate level

Length is a concern, and he doesn't play well with his arms to extend and drive

Spends way too much time on the ground

Overview

A three-year starter at left tackle for the Bruins, Sean Rhyan is a quality player that should see a better fit as a guard at the next level. Though he moves well enough for a man his size, the athleticism to handle speed rushers at the pro level is lacking for a starting tackle. Additionally, his lack of length is evident coming around the arc, and his recovery speed back to the inside is poor enough that placing him in a phone booth would benefit him and the team that drafts him.

More mauler than technician at the point of attack, Rhyan would fit well in a power running scheme where he can bury his head into the defender and drive block vertically rather than move laterally. He can easily move to the next level, and when he lands on his target, the result is utter obliteration.

Even though his lateral agility is lacking, Rhyan did well enough in his pass sets to stave off a lot of high-quality pass rushers (including Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux). He managed that with a decent punch and solid hand placement, great chest plate control, and thick lower body controlling his anchor. With the power he possesses, plus the higher football IQ in recognizing Twists and stunts coming from interior defenders, Rhyan could wind up being a quality starter at the next level in the correct scheme.

Fit with Broncos

The running scheme with the Broncos is where the hang-up resides, unless the offensive coaching staff believes they can work with his strength rather than his Lateral mobility, Rhyan doesn't appear to be a great fit for what the Broncos need not only at tackle but guard as well. If Rhyan were drafted under the last coaching regime, his fit would be impeccable.

Rhyan looks to be a late day 2 pick at the worst, so this may be the wrong direction to go in if Denver wants to fill their hole at the right tackle position. His value isn't there with the scheme deficiencies and a log jam at the guard position.

Grade: Early Round 3

Where he Goes: Top-75

