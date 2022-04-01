Skip to main content

Finding Broncos: Drake London | WR | USC

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with one of the top wideouts.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • Weight: 219 pounds
  • Arms: 33 inches
  • Hands: 9-3/8 inches

Combine Results

*London did not test at the combine. 

Stats

Pros

  • London has an elite catch radius with a good ability to box out and get up to high point the ball. 
  • He does a good job of boxing out defenders from the catch point. 
  • He has worked in the slot with tremendous results and worked on the boundary. 
  • There has been nothing but praise for his leadership and work ethic. 
  • He shows a good football IQ when working against zone coverage. 
  • He is a contested-catch maker and turns those 50/50 balls in his favor. 
  • He does a good job of selling fakes through his routes. 
  • London does an excellent job of working back to the ball.
  • He has good length and uses it to extend and get the ball. 
  • He tracks the ball exceptionally well. 
  • He has good creativity as a route runner to help him get some separation. 
  • What he can do after the catch comes from using his size and strength.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons 

  • London doesn't have the quickest feet, which sometimes leads to a delayed-release. 
  • There is more he could do to keep defenders off his frame. 
  • There isn't much there with London after the catch. 
  • He resembles a move tight end more than a full-time boundary receiver. 
  • He takes a while to set up his routes, which needs strong pass protection for deeper routes. 
  • He could be tougher as a blocker and more consistent for his size. 
  • London can struggle to separate from corners. 
  • The action London got on the boundary wasn't as consistent. 
  • He is recovering from an injury he suffered last season. 
  • Before he got hurt, London had eight drops in eight games played. 
  • He was much more effective as a receiver as a mismatch weapon out of the slot in 2020 than in the boundary role in 2021. 

Overview

Drake London is a big body receiver who can be highly effective when working from the slot. He does an excellent job of making contested catches in his favor to work on the boundary. Wherever he ends up, they can move him around and create all sorts of mismatches for the offense. 

Teams will love the versatility he has to offer up, but they will need to work with him to be more consistent with how he uses his size. The biggest issue in that area comes when working as a blocker on the outside. London can be tremendous on the outside, but the technique and even effort don't seem to be there at times. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fit with Broncos

While the Broncos could look to add a receiver for depth reasons, it wouldn't be until day three of the draft, most likely, and London is expected to be a top 30 pick at the very least. So it is improbable the Broncos would be in a position to add London, and even if they were, they are pretty much set at the position.

London can work with what the Broncos want to do on offense in terms of the scheme. His ability to move around the field adds even more to their versatility with where they line up their receivers. 

Grade: Late Round 1

Where he Goes: Early/Mid Round 1

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) makes a catch in front of Washington State Cougars defensive back Jaylen Watson (0) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Drake London | WR | USC

By Erick Trickeljust now
USATSI_17347822
News

Hackett Entrenches Quinn Meinerz as Broncos' RG: 'Very Excited for Him'

By Zack Kelberman2 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates as he leaps over Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
News

Report: Free-Agent S Tyrann Mathieu has Drawn Interest from Broncos

By Chad Jensen6 hours ago
Randy Gregory chooses the Denver Broncos over Dallas Cowboys
News

PFF Names Broncos' OLB Randy Gregory Among NFL's Biggest Boom-or-Bust Free-Agent Pickups

By Nick KendellMar 31, 2022
American offensive lineman Braxton Jones of Southern Utah (77) blocks rushers on the line during American practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Braxton Jones | OT | Southern Utah

By Erick TrickelMar 31, 2022
Memphis Tigers receiver Calvin Austin III speeds down the sideline past Navy Midshipmen defender Jamal Glenn during their game at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Jrca8330
Draft

Finding Broncos: Calvin Austin III | WR | Memphis

By Erick TrickelMar 31, 2022
Russell Wilson
News

Report: 'No Timetable' for Broncos, Russell Wilson to Open Contract Talks

By Zack KelbermanMar 31, 2022
Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) runs the ball on a reception in the second quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium.
Draft

CSU Pro Day Notebook: TE Trey McBride Impresses Broncos & NFL Scouts with 40 Time

By Luke PattersonMar 30, 2022
Noah Fant
News

Noah Fant Teases a Potential Return to Denver 'One Day Down the Road'

By Chad JensenMar 30, 2022