Finding Broncos: Drake London | WR | USC

Pros

London has an elite catch radius with a good ability to box out and get up to high point the ball.

He does a good job of boxing out defenders from the catch point.

He has worked in the slot with tremendous results and worked on the boundary.

There has been nothing but praise for his leadership and work ethic.

He shows a good football IQ when working against zone coverage.

He is a contested-catch maker and turns those 50/50 balls in his favor.

He does a good job of selling fakes through his routes.

London does an excellent job of working back to the ball.

He has good length and uses it to extend and get the ball.

He tracks the ball exceptionally well.

He has good creativity as a route runner to help him get some separation.

What he can do after the catch comes from using his size and strength.

Cons

London doesn't have the quickest feet, which sometimes leads to a delayed-release.

There is more he could do to keep defenders off his frame.

There isn't much there with London after the catch.

He resembles a move tight end more than a full-time boundary receiver.

He takes a while to set up his routes, which needs strong pass protection for deeper routes.

He could be tougher as a blocker and more consistent for his size.

London can struggle to separate from corners.

The action London got on the boundary wasn't as consistent.

He is recovering from an injury he suffered last season.

Before he got hurt, London had eight drops in eight games played.

He was much more effective as a receiver as a mismatch weapon out of the slot in 2020 than in the boundary role in 2021.

Overview

Drake London is a big body receiver who can be highly effective when working from the slot. He does an excellent job of making contested catches in his favor to work on the boundary. Wherever he ends up, they can move him around and create all sorts of mismatches for the offense.

Teams will love the versatility he has to offer up, but they will need to work with him to be more consistent with how he uses his size. The biggest issue in that area comes when working as a blocker on the outside. London can be tremendous on the outside, but the technique and even effort don't seem to be there at times.

Fit with Broncos

While the Broncos could look to add a receiver for depth reasons, it wouldn't be until day three of the draft, most likely, and London is expected to be a top 30 pick at the very least. So it is improbable the Broncos would be in a position to add London, and even if they were, they are pretty much set at the position.

London can work with what the Broncos want to do on offense in terms of the scheme. His ability to move around the field adds even more to their versatility with where they line up their receivers.

Grade: Late Round 1

Where he Goes: Early/Mid Round 1

