Finding Broncos: Devin Lloyd | LB | Utah

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 237 pounds

237 pounds Arms: 33 inches

33 inches Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.66 seconds

4.66 seconds Bench Press: 25

25 Vertical Jump: 35 inches

35 inches Broad Jump: 126 inches

Stats

Pros

There is great versatility with Lloyd to play multiple schemes and roles.

He does a good job at keeping his eyes in the backfield.

Lloyd can be a defensive weapon in the front seven.

There is a good burst to pursue on the outside.

He is strong and physical, stepping up and meeting the ball carrier in the hole.

There are no doubts about his physicality.

He plays with good aggression and doesn't go overboard with it.

He has good technique with his upper body to slip and shed.

Lloyd showed some good hands as a pass rusher to keep blockers off him.

When he is used as a pass rusher, he is highly effective.

He is a leader on and off the field.

His conditioning is great, and his play doesn't drop off as the game progresses.

While he does have his issues in coverage, he has shown he isn't a liability.

He has good athleticism.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Lloyd has to improve his footwork and could loosen up his hips when working in coverage.

He needs better discipline in pursuit.

The angles he takes can be questionable.

Lloyd has to improve his body control when working from sideline to sideline.

He has missed 34 total tackles in his career.

He lacks a natural feel to go with the flow.

He has to learn to play with his pads lower.

There will need to be work on improving his block recognition as he will often make the wrong reads.

Zone concepts are where Lloyd struggles the most to find his lane.

Lloyd will have to do a better job at coming to balance and proper technique when making a play in space.

Overview

Lloyd was viewed as the top linebacker in the draft process, and he has stayed in that spot since. He had a good showing at the combine, not just with the athletic testing but the positional drills. However, with his traits, it isn't surprising that he did well in that environment.

Most of the concerns with Lloyd are either with his reads or situations that are replicable outside of the game. His issues reading blocking concepts as they develop will be an even bigger issue in the NFL. With the NFL being faster and more athletic, Lloyd won't have that out as he did in college.

The versatility teams get with Lloyd is elite with what he can bring as a pass rusher. There are some similarities with Micah Parsons, and their initial usage should be similar. However, finding ways to use Lloyd that takes away the thinking from Lloyd and just allowing him to play is the way for NFL teams to use him.

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos are still looking for help at the linebacker position. However, Devin Lloyd is most likely out of their range as they sit with the 64th overall pick. So, if the Broncos want more linebacker help, they will have to look elsewhere.

If the Broncos still had the ninth overall pick, the Lloyd would be more of an option for them. But instead, Lloyd is looking at being a top 20 pick because of his versatility. For Denver, he would be an interesting fit with what he brings to the table in comparison to what their other linebackers bring.

The most significant factor would be deciding what type of linebacker they were looking for. That would be the ultimate deciding factor as to whether Lloyd is a fit. His best position would be a hybrid role to which they moved Baron Browning. With how the timing went down, you wonder if the Broncos were interested in Lloyd for that role before trading for Russell Wilson as they moved Browning after the trade.

Grade: Early/Mid Round 1

Where he Goes: Early/Mid Round 1

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!