Finding Broncos: Trent McDuffie | CB | Washington

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 193 pounds

193 pounds Arms: 29-3/4 inches

29-3/4 inches Hands: 8-3/4 inches

Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.44 seconds

Stats

Pros

McDuffie will do whatever he is asked to do on the field and give it his all.

While he doesn't have ideal length, he plays longer and bigger than he is.

Despite the lack of length, he has broken up nine passes in his career with two interceptions.

He was only targeted 56 times through three years in college, with 34 of them coming in 2019.

All four touchdowns he allowed in coverage came in 2019.

McDuffie can play all over the secondary and in a variety of roles.

He offers up reliability as a special teams player.

He has great recognition skills for developing passing concepts.

He does a consistent job coming to balance and wrapping up.

He is physical and stout as a run defender.

McDuffie can lay out the wood when coming downhill.

He stays patient when mirroring the receiver and sticks with them through routes.

He has the versatility to play in any coverage scheme.

While he doesn't have the length, he does bring a good press.

His angles are excellent.

He does an excellent job sitting on routes to bait the quarterback.

He has the elite body control to make adjustments in the air.

His short-area quickness is outstanding.

He has good awareness, especially when he keeps the play in front of him.

McDuffie tracks the ball extremely well and plays with good timing to make a play for the ball.

Cons

McDuffie doesn't have the length you want for a boundary corner.

With the lack of length, he will struggle to challenge the catch point against bigger receivers.

His anticipation at times is lacking and can be more consistent.

He could do better-squeezing receivers through their routes.

There will be plenty of issues when working trail technique from the NFL.

He might be limited to a nickel role in the NFL because of the length concerns.

Overview

There will be many who hammer away at the lack of length with McDuffie. Having sub-30-inch arms in the NFL is far from ideal, but in the right role, he can thrive. The fact that he plays bigger and longer than he is and will do whatever is asked of him.

McDuffie was a touch match in coverage, though bigger receivers did give him more issues. Nevertheless, he put up good numbers consistently throughout his career. When he sees the ball, he is like a missile when he makes contact to show there are zero concerns about his physicality.

Washington put out multiple defenders of this archetype with Elijah Molden a year ago. McDuffie is the best of the bunch, and despite his lack of size and length, he is being projected as a first-round pick.

Fit with Broncos

It would be a home run pickup if the Broncos could land McDuffie. They would get a versatile defender that can play multiple roles in the scheme. His best role would be a hybrid nickel player that can also play a deep safety role if needed.

Denver would have a defender that would give them options and versatility with their secondary and better match up against what offenses show against them. The odds of him being there with the 64th overall pick are slim-to-none, but if he starts to fall due to his length and size concerns. If he fell within range, he would fit with the style Ejiro Evero has seen used while he was with the Los Angeles Rams.

Grade: Early/Mid Round 1

Where he Goes: Mid/Late Round 1

