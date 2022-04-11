Finding Broncos: Kaleb Eleby | QB | Western Michigan

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 208 pounds

Arms: 30-5/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/4 inches

Combine Results

Vertical Jump: 25.5 inches

Broad Jump: 111 inches

3 Cone Drill: 7.57 seconds

Stats

Pros

He did exceptionally well to protect the football during college, even when outmatched, through the air.

He does well extending, and he keeps his eyes downfield.

Before throwing on the move, he keeps his eyes downfield.

He can make some good throws when not on the best base.

He is a leader and has been praised for his football IQ throughout the draft process.

He is afraid to take risks and is calculated with the risks he takes.

Does a good job at protecting his receivers and works with timing.

He is quick to scan the field when he doesn't lock on.

Can attack with timing and precision.

Puts the ball with proper placement and allows room for his receivers to make a play after the catch.

Cons

Not the best of athletes which limits him in and out of the pocket.

He faltered when he faced tough competition.

There isn't much arm strength with Eleby, and he could struggle to push the ball downfield.

Not just the overall arm strength, but velocity is lacking to fit the ball through tight windows.

His mechanics get sloppy when he is under duress.

His arm gives defenders more time to react on intermediate and deeper passes.

He lacks poise.

It is easy to tell who his top receiver is as he stares him down.

His mechanics with his base can be all over the place and adds more limits to his velocity.

A large number of fumbles in his career, which includes 10 in 2021.

Wasn't asked to make a lot of adjustments or calls at the line.

Overview

There isn't much starter potential with Kaleb Eleby, so teams that look his way are hoping he can develop into a backup at most. Because of the limited arm strength, he isn't super diverse in the schemes he can operate or the passing concepts he can handle. The overall lack of arm talent and not being a diverse athlete are so limiting at the NFL level.

Eleby has a high football IQ and can effectively move the ball with timing. That is part of why he has the potential the be a fine backup quarterback in the NFL. However, he needs the right scheme and coaching staff to help him reach that potential.

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos have been linked with Kaleb Eleby for a while, and with Russell Wilson in town, it makes even more sense for them to look his way. He is a good fit for the scheme, especially if they can correct his mechanics when he is outside of the pocket. With the Broncos' receivers, his ability to work with timing and precision is just fine.

Eleby would compete for the third quarterback spot with Brett Rypien, with Josh Johnson likely being the backup. If they can get Eleby developed some, then they could have a cheaper backup quarterback for a couple of years. They have a chance to get that for a late-day-three pick, maybe even as an undrafted free agent.

Grade: Early Round 7

Where he Goes: Round 7

