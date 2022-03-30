Finding Broncos: Skyy Moore | WR | Western Michigan

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Weight: 195 pounds

195 pounds Arms: 31 inches

31 inches Hands: 10-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.41

Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches

Broad Jump: 125 inches

3 Cone Drill: 7.13

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.32

Stats

Pros

Throughout his college career, Moore had good production consistently.

He has a high football IQ and shows it by finding the soft spots in zone coverage and his ability to alter his pacing through routes.

He has good pacing, but he will mix it up to try and catch corners sleeping.

His footwork is excellent through his routes and even getting off the press at the line of scrimmage.

There aren't any wasted steps when working his routes.

He knows how to leverage the defender and can get instant separation.

Moore has great short-area agility, thanks to his excellent footwork.

He has quick eyes that look for the ball immediately after his break.

He is tough over the middle and knows how to go for the ball while protecting his body.

For his size, he has a good catch radius and can get passes outside his frame.

He can be a weapon in the short and intermediate areas of the field consistently.

He is pretty reliable as a receiver and one quarterback can turn to when they need something.

Cons

Moore had some challenging games against tougher competition that is concerning for the jump to the NFL.

While he has good speed, he doesn't have much long speed to consistently be a big play deep threat.

He could do with more burst out of his breaks to get more separation.

Moore needs to improve his route running by making his breaks crisper instead of rounded.

There are concerns about what he can offer on special teams if he doesn't get a significant role on offense.

His initial acceleration is fine, but he must use it consistently after the catch.

If a longer press corner can get their hands on him early, they can slow him down even with his footwork.

His catch radius is good for his size, but it is still limited for the NFL and won't be a contested-catch guy, instead relying on separation and timing.

Overall

Skyy Moore has the potential to thrive as a slot receiver in the NFL. It will put him in the best position to deal with good matchups. It would limit his exposure to press coverage and allow him to use his footwork and ability to separate. With his limited catch radius overall, though good for his size, you wouldn't want him on the boundary against bigger and more physical corners.

With Moore working in the slot, his ability to work on timing routes would be more effective. It also gives him more of the field to work with by using his ability to alter his pacing to catch corners sleeping. Unfortunately, he is limited to being a slot receiver only, and the fact he doesn't offer immediate help on special teams hurts his value.

Fit with Denver

The Broncos are currently set at wide receiver, and Moore would be a little redundant. With what he does best, Denver has someone more adept at that with Jerry Jeudy. As good as Moore can be, he just doesn't fit with the personnel Denver already has.

On top of that, Russell Wilson doesn't target the middle of the field a lot historically. Only 64 attempts from Wilson were to the middle of the field in 2021 out of 400 total attempts. That is a concern with Jeudy, who works the middle of the field so well, so you don't need two receivers who also work best doing that.

Round Grade: Middle Second Round

Where he goes: Middle Second Round

