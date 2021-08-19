Film Room: Breaking Down Broncos' S P.J. Locke's Performance vs. Vikings

The Denver Broncos boast one of the best secondaries in the NFL. While most of the focus is on the cornerback trio of Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, and Patrick Surtain II, the safety group has emerged as just as strong.

All-Pro safety Justin Simmons and veteran Kareem Jackson are locked in as the starters, while rookie Caden Sterns is having a great offseason in his own right. My focus in today's film room is the fourth player in that group, P.J. Locke.

Despite an impressive college career, Locke went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was signed to the Broncos' practice squad late in his rookie season and spent most of 2020 on the active roster as a core special teams player. He logged 364 special teams snaps and totaled three tackles on the year.

Heading into his second full year with the Broncos, Locke appears ready to take the next step as a safety. In today's film room, I dive into just how good he was on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Run Defense

Locke had a strong game in his first action of the season, and he was even graded well by Pro Football Focus. In 64 snaps played, Locke received the fifth highest grade among Broncos' defenders with a grade of 82.2.

I was particularly impressed with how he came up and filled in the run game. In a league that is trending towards pass-heavy offenses, the art of filling against the run is being lost in today's safeties.

Locke, however, has an old school mentality and brings great physicality for a 5'10" 202 pound safety. He finished with six tackles and one run stop in this game against the Vikings.

This play below was his best rep of the game. He flies downhill from his two-high safety position and meets the running back in the hole for the stop.

Pass Defense

While Locke's play in the run game was impressive, it was something that he was known for at Texas. The biggest focus area for him to take the next step as a safety is how well he can perform in pass coverage. If this past Saturday is any indication, Locke looks to have taken that positive step forward.

Locke was superb in coverage all game, and looked versatile enough to even be able to play some slot snaps in the future. The highlight of the game for him in coverage came on the goal line late in the first quarter.

He is beat to the outside by the tight end but he doesn't panic or grab like most young players do. Instead, he calmly locates the tight end's hands and plays through them for the incomplete pass.

This is such a difficult technique to teach young defensive backs but Locke played this like a 10-year veteran. Phenomenal play to force the incompletion.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Locke also brought that old school safety mentality to the pass game as well. This next play is just another great example of Locke in coverage. He is lurking in his mid-zone and spots the underneath hitch route by the tight end.

Rather than trying to over-extend and get in front of the tight end, Locke drives hard downhill and gets his hat on the ball to cause the incomplete pass. Tough, physical play by Locke on this rep.

While this final clip doesn't feature a pass break-up, it is Locke's coverage that prevents a touchdown. The Vikings call a quick roll-out pass on the goal line to counter the Broncos blitzing. The main target on this play is the slot receiver in the flat route, the player that Locke is responsible for in coverage.

Locke is in off-man coverage, which would typically be a win for the offense in this situation. Locke is able to quickly recognize the flat route, though, and drives down to take away that option. With the primary option out of the play, quarterback Kellen Mond is forced to throw the ball away.

This is a play that isn't spectacular and won't show up in the box score, but it was played perfectly by Locke to prevent the touchdown.

Bottom Line

The Broncos having too much depth in their secondary is a great problem to have. With the two starters locked in at safety, there is an intense battle brewing for the two (or three) reserve spots behind them.

While both Caden Sterns and Jamar Johnson have the higher draft pedigree, it is going to be awfully hard to leave Locke off of the opening day roster. He has consistently played at a high level all offseason and his added ability on special teams should only improve his stock.

There are two more games to be played before a final decision has to be made but, up to this point at least, P.J. Locke has earned himself a spot on the roster and a role on this team. He is one guy who I am excited to see how he progresses as the year goes on.

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!