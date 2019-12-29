Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos vs. Raiders Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 17

Chad Jensen

With the Denver Broncos sitting at 6-9, the best-case finish would be 7-9, if the home team can defeat the Oakland Raiders in the season finale. Finishing 7-9 would represent a one-game improvement over the previous coaching regime's 6-10 record in 2018. 

More important than garnering one more win in a non-playoff season is quarterback Drew Lock finishing his rookie campaign on a high note. By defeating the Raiders, Lock would finish 2019 4-1 as a starter and blast off into the offseason with all the momentum in the world. 

There are also several role players who can affect their destiny beyond 2019 in Sunday's finale. Players like Garett Bolles, DaeSean Hamilton, Jake Rodgers, Royce Freeman and Patrick Morris can alter how the Broncos' brass attacks the 2020 offseason. 

Meanwhile, join us as we live-blog and discuss OAKvsDEN here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time. 

What to Watch For

• QB Drew Lock needs one win to become the third quarterback in team history to win four of his first five career starts (Trevor Siemian, 2016; Norris Weese, 1978-79). 

• LB Todd Davis needs six tackles to record the most tackles (127) among Broncos defenders in the last 12 years and the most since D.J. Williams, 141 in 2007). Davis also needs 10 tackles to pass Karl Mecklenburg (130) for the 10th-most tackles by a Bronco a single season (since 1991). 

• TE Noah Fant needs one touchdown to tie Tony Schefler (2006) for the most receiving touchdowns by a rookie tight end in team history and needs 73 receiving yards to pass Ricky Natiel into fifth place on the team's all-time receiving yardage list for a rookie pass catcher. 

• CB Chris Harris, Jr. needs one interception to join Mike Harden as the only Broncos with multiple interceptions in eight consecutive seasons. 

• RB Phillip Lindsay needs 42 rushing yards to reach 1,000 yards for the second consecutive season, becoming the first undrafted player in NFL history to begin his career with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Lindsay can join Bobby Humphrey (1989-90), Terrell Davis (1995-98), Clinton Portis (2002-03) as only the fourth player in Broncos history to produce back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. 

• LB Von Miller needs one sack to pass Elvis Dumervil into sole possession of 26th place on the NFL's all-time sack list and needs 1.5 sacks to pass Trace Armstrong into sole possession of 25th place on the NFL's all-time sack list.

• K Brandon McManus needs four field goals to pass Matt Prater (141) for third all-time in team history.

• S Justin Simmons needs one interception to tie Steve Atwater (12) for the third most interceptions among Broncos safeties through their first four professional seasons.

Inactives

Analysis: No surprises here. The good news is, despite being depleted on the O-line, the Broncos will get DeMarcus Walker back on the D-line. 

Analysis: The Broncos get good news that Richie Incognito and Josh Jacobs are officially out. 

First Quarter

Raiders win the toss. Defer. Broncos to receive. 

14:14: Broncos go three-and-out to open. One run, followed by two consecutive incompletions. Punt. 

7:48: On 3rd-&-1, Derek Carr throws deep to a wide-open Hunter Renfrow but it's an overthrow. Raiders have to settle for a 39-yard field goal attempt. It's no good. Punctuates Oakland's long, time-consuming opening drive. Zero points. Lock to take over. 

4:34: On 3rd-&-4, Lock is sacked by Maxx Crosby. Jake Rodgers beat on the play. 

2:17: On 3rd-&-9, Carr hits Darren Waller on a delayed TE screen, he blazes through the Broncos defense and flips the field. Will Parks saves the touchdown with a shoestring tackle. A 75-yard gain. 

:38: Carr throws incomplete on second down but Todd Davis flagged for defensive holding. New set of downs for Oakland. 

:32: Raiders flagged for false start on second down. Minus five yards. 

End of quarter. 

Broncos 0, Raiders 0

Second Quarter

14:10: Raiders stall on 3rd-&-Goal from the 4-yard line. Carr throws incomplete. Carlson hits from 23 yards out. 

Raiders 3, Broncos 0

14:06: Noah Fant penalized for a hold on second down. Jon Gruden declines. 

13:45: Lock hits Courtland Sutton for a 19-yard gain, moving the sticks on 2nd-&-10.

10:36: On 3rd-&-4, Lock climbs the pocket, scrambles left and hits Sutton to move the chains. 

9:49: Broncos try the jet-sweep to Diontae Spencer. Crosby sniffs it out and tackles him for an 8-yard loss. 

9:01: On 3rd-&-18, Lock hits Devontae Booker for a 9-yard gain. Brandon McManus hits from 43 yards out. Tie ball game. 

Broncos 3, Raiders 3

7:35: On 3rd-&-10, Carr dumps the screen off to Jalen Richard, who is escorted down the field 33 yards before tackled. 

6:59: Carr hits Renfrow for 22 yards on the ensuing play. Raiders rolling.

4:29: On 3rd-&-Goal from the 4-yard line, Carr hits Renfrow for the touchdown. Under view. 

Call is reversed on the field. Renfrow's knee ruled down on the one-inch line. 

4:14: Raiders go for it on 4th-&-Goal get stuffed. Ruled no touchdown. Gruden will decide whether to challenge. 

Comments (60)
No. 1-50
KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Let's get these raiders done and dusted Broncos.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Drew 1st up.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Could have been PI on that play. Nice punt coverage.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Welp that’s too bad. Can’t believe that wasn’t a hold on Sutton

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

A disjointed start for the Broncos offense.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

26 on the tight end. Please....

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Parks looked confused but tracked the play.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Waller going to be the issue it seems.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Mike Purcell has really struggled inside for the Broncos the last few weeks.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

This looks too much like the season-opener to start.

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Broncos not looking good.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Caught a break there. That was wide open.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

And another on the kick.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Yiadom getting picked on. Has played decent the last few weeks. Something against the Raiders....

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Raiders taking what the Denver D gives em

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Is Andrew Beck more valuable than Andy Janovich?

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

OL does not look good to start

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Sweet convert.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Lindsay is the god damn energizer bunny

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

AJ Brown with another huge TD for Tennessee. They might of had the best draft of anyone this year, especially considering capital they started with

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Oof this OL is not looking good today. Maxx Crosby is a damn good player

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Man, I really wanted Denver to get Crosby in the draft. I was such a fan. Hate that he ended up with the Raiders.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

At least Wadman has punted well so far today... bright side...

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

The Broncos are lacking intensity across the board.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Blew that run play up.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Let’s see if the D can play better here

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

One of these days I swear we will cover tight ends.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

That was ugly.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Darren Waller such a freak.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Over and over.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell said: Darren Waller such a freak.

That is a big reason I have wanted him every time he has been available for Denver, including the draft. Granted, this is even better for him than I thought he would be.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Denver struggles Week 1 vs Waller and Week 15 vs Kelce, but this defense has actually been really good against tight ends this season.

Not the best benchmark but they are allowing the third lowest fantasy football output to opposing TEs this season at 7 points per game.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Lucky. Very lucky to be only a FG down.

Enuzu37
Enuzu37

Looks like o line should be the number one priority in the draft, this o line is BAD.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Come on fant

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Nice connection. Catch and throw. Wow.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Courtland Sutton is such a god damn baller

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Sutton is becoming my new favorite player.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell said: Darren Waller such a freak.

It is nice to see Hamilton really get things together the last two weeks.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Lock. Omg

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

The ability to create throwing opportunities due to movement skills do the QB is such a needed element for this offense and how poor the pass blocking is on the right side

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Messy stuff. Locks arm is alive.

Studlee14
Studlee14

Man... that first down play after a big gain sucked the air out the drive. You cant lose 8 yards on a jet sweep

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Finally, the Broncos find some purchase. Man, it felt like this squad was asleep at the wheel offensively for a minute BTW, when's the last time a jet-sweep to any player actually worked for Denver?

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Ryan Tannehill is killing it

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Purcell ballin.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

I watch Mike Purcell and sometimes I'm blown away. The other 50% of the time, he disappears. If he could sustain consistency, he'd be something.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Purcell finally made a play. Blew a few chances on the previous drives.

Studlee14
Studlee14

Ugh... defense looks bad.

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Defense has nothing today. Just terrible errors.

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Harris, Jr. Sounds Ready to Say Goodbye to the Broncos

KeithCummings

Chris Harris, Jr. is about to hit the open waters of unrestricted free agency for the first time in his NFL career.

Report: Broncos 'Very Pleased' With Vic Fangio's First Season as Head Coach

Chad Jensen

Vic Fangio is one game away from completing his first year as an NFL head coach and he has nothing to worry about on 'Black Monday'.

Scangarello Talks About his Offseason Plan for Broncos QB Drew Lock

Chad Jensen

The Broncos have a plan for Drew Lock in the coming offseason.

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Raiders | Week 17 | Predictions & Picks

MHH Staff

Can the Broncos break their two-game losing streak to the Raiders in the season-finale? The MHH staff weigh in.

Drew Lock Plans to Organize Offseason Throwing Sessions With Broncos' Receivers

Chad Jensen

Drew Lock is going to attack the 2020 offseason like he's the guy.

Lock Answers Whether he's Done Enough to Prove to Broncos' Brass That he's 'the Guy'

Chad Jensen

Has Drew Lock done enough to earn the endorsement of the Broncos' brass?

Broncos QB Drew Lock Has Chance to Make History in Season Finale

Chad Jensen

Drew Lock is on the cusp of history once again and has the chance to put a stranglehold on the Broncos' starting job in 2020.

Examining How the Broncos Can Break the Curse at Offensive Tackle

Chad Jensen

What'll it take for the Football Gods to smile upon the Broncos and lift the right tackle curse?

How Can Broncos Stop Oakland's Carr-to-Renfrow Connection?

Josh_Carney

The Broncos have to have an answer to Oakland's slot weapon.

Broncos vs. Lions Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 16

Chad Jensen

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DETvsDEN. Can Drew Lock bounce back from the Arrowhead loss?