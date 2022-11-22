The Denver Broncos shot themselves in the foot, finding new ways to lose on Sunday at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders. Once again, running back Melvin Gordon was complicit in the Broncos' newfound (this week) self-destruction.

Gordon fumbled at the end of the second quarter, with the Broncos on a 3rd-&-1 near the Raiders' goal-line. The fumble occurred after Gordon had picked up the yards necessary to gain a new set of downs, and while the ball was recovered by Denver, it happened behind the line of scrimmage, bringing up fourth down.

Oh well. At least the Broncos wouldn't come up empty-handed, right? Alas, Brandon McManus' chip-shot field goal was blocked by Maxx Crosby, which not only kept Denver off the scoreboard on that possession but completely wrested away all momentum. The Broncos never recovered.

Dropping to 3-7 on the season, all eyes were on the Broncos to see whose head would roll. Would it be head coach Nathaniel Hackett, or Gordon, considering it was his fifth fumble of the season? Maybe both?

The Broncos answered by waiving Gordon. But it's worth asking whether the Broncos would have still cut bait with Gordon had they found a way to emerge victorious over the Raiders. The mob demanded blood, and the Broncos delivered it with Gordon's head.

On the latest episode of the Mile High Huddle Podcast, my co-host and I — Zack Kelberman — debate the issue. Topics covered:

Is it fair to consider Gordon a 'scapegoat' considering he was deserving of being cut?

Should it have been Hackett's head to roll?

How does Denver's backfield look post-Gordon?

Did the Broncos' offense improve with a new play-caller in QBs coach Klint Kubiak?

Is Russell Wilson actually washed?

If not, can Wilson be redeemed and what will it take?

