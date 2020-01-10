17 Statistical Achievements by Broncos' Offensive Young Core in 2019

The Denver Broncos received a monumental contribution from their young core of players in 2019. It was no different the year before.

The Broncos' 2018 draft class lit the spark while the 2019ers flamed it into a full-on conflagration. The future is bright, especially because the Broncos finally found their young franchise quarterback of the future.

But just how impactful was the Broncos' young core? Check out the distinguishing statistical marks the youth movement finished with in 2019.

Collective

• Denver led the league in 2019 in the number of offensive personnel (14) and combined games started (88) among players who have played in two or fewer seasons.

• The 2019 rookie class combined to play 4,290 total snaps, which was the sixth most snaps played by a rookie class in the NFL this year.

Drew Lock

• Lock finished his rookie season 4-1 to match John Elway for the most wins by a rookie quarterback in team history.

• Lock is also just the seventh rookie quarterback in the NFL in the last 20 years to win at least four of his first five starts.

• Lock's Week 13 performance in Houston earned him NFL Rooking of the Week honors and made him the first rookie in the Super Bowl era to pass for 300 yards and three touchdowns in his first career road start.

• The fifth Broncos rookie to start at least five games, Lock's four wins in his first five starts were tied for the second-most in team history among any quarterback.

Dalton Risner

• Risner was one of 10 rookies in the NFL to start all 16 games and ranked eighth among the league's rookies with 1,035 snaps played.

• Rinser's 1,035 snaps rank fifth all-time in team history among rookies (since 1970).

Noah Fant

• Fant posted 40 catches for 562 yards (14.1 avg.) with three touchdowns in 2019, which is the most receptions and receiving yards by a first-year tight end in team history.

• Fant's receiving yardage also ranks sixth all-time among Broncos rookie pass-catchers.

Phillip Lindsay

• Lindsay rushed for 1,011 yards on 224 carries (4.5) in 2019, making him the first undrafted player in NFL history to top the 1,000-yard mark in consecutive seasons to start his career. In addition, Lindsay is one of seven undrafted running backs to record multiple 1,000-yard seasons.

• Lindsay finished his second season with 1,207 yards from scrimmage. He joined Clark Gaines (NYJ, 1976-77) as the only undrafted players (regardless of position) in NFL history with at least 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first two seasons in the common draft era.

• Through his first two seasons, Lindsay has recorded the fourth-most scrimmage yards (2,485) for a Broncos running back through the first two years of a career.

• Lindsay has totaled the third-most yards from scrimmage (2,485) in NFL history among undrafted players through 31 games of a career.

Courtland Sutton

• Sutton became just the third player in franchise history to record a 1,000-yard receiving season by his second year. He is the first Bronco to reach 1,000 yards in a season since 2016.

• Sutton has recorded the most receiving yards (1,816) and touchdowns (10) by a Bronco through a player's first two seasons.

• Sutton's 15.4 yards per reception (1,112 yards on 72 receptions) among players with at least 50 catches ranked third in the AFC and 10th in the NFL.

